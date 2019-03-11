BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Taylor Werner began her junior season as a distance runner at the University of Arkansas with the assuring relief of having her health fully restored.
Nearly 18 months after suffering a lower back injury in a car crash that slowed her performance times, the former Ste. Genevieve High School sensation is again among the nation’s elite.
Werner claimed two First Team all-American honors last weekend, and helped the Razorbacks reign supreme at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Arkansas compiled 62 points overall, and added separation in the final 4x400 relay event on Saturday to hold off runner-up Southern California at 51.
The Razorbacks entered the winter campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, and never relinquished that position while earning the second indoor national championship in women’s program history.
Werner challenged for an individual title Saturday in the 3000 meters after immediately joining the lead pack, and remained within striking distance with half of lap to go.
She ultimately placed second – her best career result in a national race – behind champion Jessica Hull of Oregon. Werner clocked a time of 9:01.75 while teammate Lauren Gregory crossed seventh.
Her first award of the meet was earned on Friday when joining Devin Clark, Morgan Burks-Magee and Alex Byrnes as Arkansas secured fifth place in the distance medley relay.
Werner recorded the fastest split (4:30.04) for the 1600-meter anchor leg of any competitor among the 12 participating teams. The Razorbacks were 3.42 seconds off the winning pace set by Oregon.
Arkansas senior and 2016 USA Olympian Lexi Jacobus repeated as indoor pole vault champion.
Werner became a five-time collegiate all-American after equaling her two accolades from the 2016-17 indoor season. She placed 16th in the national cross country race as a freshman.
Her storied high school career at Ste. Genevieve included 11 state titles – four each in cross country and the 1600 plus three more in the 3200.
Werner still holds the state course record in Jefferson City for all classes in MSHSAA history, posting a mark of 17:14.22 in her senior finale.
One month later, she finished fifth at the Foot Locker national championship race in San Diego.
