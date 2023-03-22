West County dominated the MAAA Small-School girls basketball division for a fourth consecutive title, and was rewarded accordingly when opposing coaches voted for postseason honors.
The Central boys also went unbeaten through conference regular-season and tournament play, then marched all the way to the Class 4 state championship game.
Their Rebels' success was reflected less prominently when all-conference teams were released following the completion of their state final loss to Vashon.
Even though injuries to established senior leaders were felt across the league, coaches overlooked significant numbers of missed games in certain cases.
West County regularly rotated six girls into starting roles, and stamped a historic achievement with back-to-back Class 3 final four appearances.
Seniors Alivia Simily, Lilly James, Bailey Skiles, Morgan Simily and Gracie Wright join junior Alexis Hedgcorth as all-MAAA performers.
Bismarck freshmen Ashley Hawkins and Halie Dickey complete the Small-School girls list along with Arcadia Valley point guard Alyssa Glanzer and Valley forward Carletta West.
The Large-School girls division offered tough competition and parity, as indicated by a three-way title share between Central, Farmington and Fredericktown.
The Lady Rebels emerged as the lone state playoff team from the group, and captured third place at the Class 4 state tournament last weekend.
Central is represented in all-conference capacity by forward Khloe Dischbein and guards Allysa O’Connor and Kinley Norris, all of whom are projected to return next season.
Farmington also picked up three selections with seniors Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney plus sophomore Madison Mills after reaching their fourth straight district final.
Fredericktown guards P.J. Reutzel and Ava Penuel, North County guard Paris Larkin and center Lainey Calkins, and Potosi guard Kya Gibson round out the Large-School girls contingent.
Jobe Bryant remains on pace to become the top scorer in MAAA boys basketball history, and appears again on the Large-School boys list along with Central teammates Kendall Horton and Caden Casey.
Ste. Genevieve was led by seniors Ricky Hunter, its career scoring leader, and forward Aiden Boyer, and had multiple close battles with Potosi for second place in conference and district action.
Sophomore Carter Whitley and junior Gabe Brawley were dangerous scorers for the Trojans, who advanced to a second consecutive district final.
North County shooting guard Layne Wigger repeats as a Large-School boys selection. Andrew Civey produced steady double-doubles from the post before undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-January.
Fredericktown senior and all-time leading scorer Andrew Starkey was also a clear choice.
West County basketball reached a new pinnacle when the boys paralleled the girls as conference, district and sectional champions for the first time.
The Bulldogs checked off the first item against short-handed Valle Catholic, then rallied from 16 points down to stun Jefferson in a district thriller.
But they are settling for two all-conference choices in center Chasten Horton and versatile Levi Hale. Valle Catholic landed three selections with four-year varsity standout Chase Fallert, Clayton Drury and Sam Drury.
Kingston earned its highest MAAA tournament finish to date in fifth place, paced by star guard Cody Yates and forward Collin Sumpter.
Arcadia Valley forward Jackson Dement and Valley guard Colby Maxwell are repeat all-conference performers, while Bismarck forward Sven Wilson makes his first appearance.
Five athletes from the MAAA – Roth, Dischbein, Yates, Bryant and Alivia Simily – were each chosen as Player of the Year from their respective districts.
2022-23 MAAA All-Conference Basketball
Small School Girls
Halie Dickey – Bismarck
Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley
Ashley Hawkins – Bismarck
Alexis Hedgcorth – West County
Lilly James – West County
Alivia Simily – West County
Morgan Simily – West County
Bailey Skiles – West County
Carletta West – Valley
Gracie Wright – West County
Large School Girls
Lainey Calkins – North County
Khloe Dischbein – Central
Kya Gibson – Potosi
Paris Larkin – North County
Madison Mills – Farmington
Kinley Norris – Central
Allysa O’Connor – Central
Ava Penuel – Fredericktown
Jade Roth - Farmington
P.J. Reutzel – Fredericktown
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
Small School Boys
Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley
Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic
Sam Drury – Valle Catholic
Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic
Levi Hale – West County
Chasten Horton – West County
Colby Maxwell – Valley
Collin Sumpter – Kingston
Sven Wilson – Bismarck
Cody Yates - Kingston
Large School Boys
Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Gabe Brawley – Potosi
Jobe Bryant – Central
Caden Casey – Central
Andrew Civey – North County
Kendall Horton – Central
Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve
Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown
Carter Whitley – Potosi
Layne Wigger – North County
2022-23 All-District Basketball
Class 1, District 3 Boys
Hayden Barrett – Eminence
Jayden Bullock – Bunker
Marquis Burse – South Iron
Martez Burse – South Iron
Drew Foster – Eminence
Mello Henderson – Bunker
Sawyer Huff – South Iron
DeVontae Minor – St. Paul
Gabe Ruble – South Iron
Cade Sutton – Bunker***
Wyatt Williams – Lesterville
Class 1, District 2 Girls
Madison Ayers – South Iron***
Kinsey Barton – Bunker
Kaitlyn Belk – Bunker
Allecia Cornell – South Iron
Enzley Dinkins – South Iron
Brylee Durbin – St. Paul
Piper Fitzgerald – Lesterville
Drew Gayle – South Iron
Reese Gray – Lesterville
Anna Parker – South Iron
Class 2, District 4 Boys
Grant Abernathy – St. Vincent
Jaylen Edwards – Principia***
Ian Kirn – Crystal City
Colby Maxwell - Valley
Blake Monier – St. Vincent
Andrew Noelke – New Haven
Stephen Okoro – Principia
Ben Okoro - Principia
Andrew Rethemeyer – New Haven
Simon Unterreiner – St. Vincent
Sven Wilson – Bismarck
Class 2, District 4 Girls
Ellie Church – Principia
Molly Clemmons – Crystal City
Halie Dickey – Bismarck
Kate Eisenbeis – Crystal City
Ashley Hawkins – Bismarck
Alayna Lagemann – New Haven
Brenna Langenberg – New Haven***
Aubri Meyer – New Haven
Kenley Missey – Valley
Carletta West – Valley
Class 3, District 2 Boys
Rico Coleman – Charleston
Sam Drury – Valle Catholic
Luke Eggemeyer – Saxony Lutheran
Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic
P.J. Farmer – Charleston***
Jarid Frymire - Woodland
John Hartmann – Saxony Lutheran
Ko’Terrion Owens – Charleston
Fletravion Stanback – Charleston
Lane VanGennip – Woodland
Class 3, District 3 Boys
Nate Breeze – Jefferson
Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley
Patrick Flanagan – St. Pius
Ty Harlow – West County
Chasten Horton – West County
C.J. Johnson – Jefferson
Dabrein Moss – St. Pius
Charles Robbins – Clearwater
Collin Sumpter – Kingston
Cody Yates – Kingston***
Class 3, District 3 Girls
Brooke Blankenship – St. Pius
Riley Cappozzo – St. Pius
Alexis Hedgcorth – West County
Lilly James – West County
P.J. Krodinger – St. Pius
Halayna Loyd – Jefferson
Alivia Simily – West County***
Morgan Simily – West County
Bailey Skiles – West County
Anna Belle Wakeland – Grandview
Catherine Wakeland – Grandview
Class 4, District 1 Boys
Ethan Blythe - Perryville
Greg Dennis – Notre Dame
Ashton Dismukes – Kennett
Kolton Johnson – Notre Dame
Emmitt Jones – Doniphan
Truman Krapf – Dexter
Cole Nichols – Dexter***
Max Owen – Doniphan
Rayden Pullum – Dexter
Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown
D’Shun Wilson – Kennett
Class 4, District 2 Boys
Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Gabe Brawley – Potosi
Jobe Bryant – Central***
Caden Casey – Central
Kaden Flye – Ste. Genevieve
Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve
Sean Larose – Affton
Gabe Watkins – Herculaneum
Carter Whitley – Potosi
Mason Williams – Central
Class 4, District 1 Girls
Evie Caruso – Saxony Lutheran
Caitlin Giles – Dexter
Lani Heeb – Kennett
Brooklynn Klepzig – Doniphan
McKenna Monaghan – Doniphan
Kate Nichols – Dexter
Ava Penuel – Fredericktown
Kenzie Redus – Doniphan***
P.J. Reutzel – Fredericktown
Kyla Schnurbusch – Perryville
Allison Turnbo – Dexter
Class 4, District 2 Girls
Alli Byington – Ste. Genevieve
Khloe Dischbein – Central***
Kaydence Gibson – Potosi
Kya Gibson – Potosi
Amia Moore – Herculaneum
Kinley Norris – Central
Allysa O’Connor – Central
Haley Smith – Herculaneum
Taylor Thompson – Herculaneum
Lillie Weber – Notre Dame (STL)
Class 5, District 1 Boys
Arhmad Branch – Festus
Noah Holland – Hillsboro
Layton Hollis - Windsor
Latroy McIntosh – Cape Central
Marquel Murray – Cape Central
Jay Reynolds – Cape Central
Layne Wigger – North County
Tristin Wiggins – Sikeston
Cameron Williams – Cape Central***
Dontrez Williams – Sikeston
Class 5, District 1 Girls
Josie Allen – Festus
Ki Bogan – Cape Central
Lainey Calkins – North County
Kaylee Hilton - Hillsboro
Taylor Horton – Cape Central
Paris Larkin – North County
Nevaeh Lucious – Notre Dame
Jade Roth – Farmington***
Tori Rubel – Notre Dame
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
***District Player of the Year