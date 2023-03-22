West County dominated the MAAA Small-School girls basketball division for a fourth consecutive title, and was rewarded accordingly when opposing coaches voted for postseason honors.

The Central boys also went unbeaten through conference regular-season and tournament play, then marched all the way to the Class 4 state championship game.

Their Rebels' success was reflected less prominently when all-conference teams were released following the completion of their state final loss to Vashon.

Even though injuries to established senior leaders were felt across the league, coaches overlooked significant numbers of missed games in certain cases.

West County regularly rotated six girls into starting roles, and stamped a historic achievement with back-to-back Class 3 final four appearances.

Seniors Alivia Simily, Lilly James, Bailey Skiles, Morgan Simily and Gracie Wright join junior Alexis Hedgcorth as all-MAAA performers.

Bismarck freshmen Ashley Hawkins and Halie Dickey complete the Small-School girls list along with Arcadia Valley point guard Alyssa Glanzer and Valley forward Carletta West.

The Large-School girls division offered tough competition and parity, as indicated by a three-way title share between Central, Farmington and Fredericktown.

The Lady Rebels emerged as the lone state playoff team from the group, and captured third place at the Class 4 state tournament last weekend.

Central is represented in all-conference capacity by forward Khloe Dischbein and guards Allysa O’Connor and Kinley Norris, all of whom are projected to return next season.

Farmington also picked up three selections with seniors Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney plus sophomore Madison Mills after reaching their fourth straight district final.

Fredericktown guards P.J. Reutzel and Ava Penuel, North County guard Paris Larkin and center Lainey Calkins, and Potosi guard Kya Gibson round out the Large-School girls contingent.

Jobe Bryant remains on pace to become the top scorer in MAAA boys basketball history, and appears again on the Large-School boys list along with Central teammates Kendall Horton and Caden Casey.

Ste. Genevieve was led by seniors Ricky Hunter, its career scoring leader, and forward Aiden Boyer, and had multiple close battles with Potosi for second place in conference and district action.

Sophomore Carter Whitley and junior Gabe Brawley were dangerous scorers for the Trojans, who advanced to a second consecutive district final.

North County shooting guard Layne Wigger repeats as a Large-School boys selection. Andrew Civey produced steady double-doubles from the post before undergoing shoulder surgery in mid-January.

Fredericktown senior and all-time leading scorer Andrew Starkey was also a clear choice.

West County basketball reached a new pinnacle when the boys paralleled the girls as conference, district and sectional champions for the first time.

The Bulldogs checked off the first item against short-handed Valle Catholic, then rallied from 16 points down to stun Jefferson in a district thriller.

But they are settling for two all-conference choices in center Chasten Horton and versatile Levi Hale. Valle Catholic landed three selections with four-year varsity standout Chase Fallert, Clayton Drury and Sam Drury.

Kingston earned its highest MAAA tournament finish to date in fifth place, paced by star guard Cody Yates and forward Collin Sumpter.

Arcadia Valley forward Jackson Dement and Valley guard Colby Maxwell are repeat all-conference performers, while Bismarck forward Sven Wilson makes his first appearance.

Five athletes from the MAAA – Roth, Dischbein, Yates, Bryant and Alivia Simily – were each chosen as Player of the Year from their respective districts.

2022-23 MAAA All-Conference Basketball

Small School Girls

Halie Dickey – Bismarck

Alyssa Glanzer – Arcadia Valley

Ashley Hawkins – Bismarck

Alexis Hedgcorth – West County

Lilly James – West County

Alivia Simily – West County

Morgan Simily – West County

Bailey Skiles – West County

Carletta West – Valley

Gracie Wright – West County

Large School Girls

Lainey Calkins – North County

Khloe Dischbein – Central

Kya Gibson – Potosi

Paris Larkin – North County

Madison Mills – Farmington

Kinley Norris – Central

Allysa O’Connor – Central

Ava Penuel – Fredericktown

Jade Roth - Farmington

P.J. Reutzel – Fredericktown

Skylar Sweeney – Farmington

Small School Boys

Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley

Clayton Drury – Valle Catholic

Sam Drury – Valle Catholic

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

Levi Hale – West County

Chasten Horton – West County

Colby Maxwell – Valley

Collin Sumpter – Kingston

Sven Wilson – Bismarck

Cody Yates - Kingston

Large School Boys

Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Gabe Brawley – Potosi

Jobe Bryant – Central

Caden Casey – Central

Andrew Civey – North County

Kendall Horton – Central

Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve

Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown

Carter Whitley – Potosi

Layne Wigger – North County

2022-23 All-District Basketball

Class 1, District 3 Boys

Hayden Barrett – Eminence

Jayden Bullock – Bunker

Marquis Burse – South Iron

Martez Burse – South Iron

Drew Foster – Eminence

Mello Henderson – Bunker

Sawyer Huff – South Iron

DeVontae Minor – St. Paul

Gabe Ruble – South Iron

Cade Sutton – Bunker***

Wyatt Williams – Lesterville

Class 1, District 2 Girls

Madison Ayers – South Iron***

Kinsey Barton – Bunker

Kaitlyn Belk – Bunker

Allecia Cornell – South Iron

Enzley Dinkins – South Iron

Brylee Durbin – St. Paul

Piper Fitzgerald – Lesterville

Drew Gayle – South Iron

Reese Gray – Lesterville

Anna Parker – South Iron

Class 2, District 4 Boys

Grant Abernathy – St. Vincent

Jaylen Edwards – Principia***

Ian Kirn – Crystal City

Colby Maxwell - Valley

Blake Monier – St. Vincent

Andrew Noelke – New Haven

Stephen Okoro – Principia

Ben Okoro - Principia

Andrew Rethemeyer – New Haven

Simon Unterreiner – St. Vincent

Sven Wilson – Bismarck

Class 2, District 4 Girls

Ellie Church – Principia

Molly Clemmons – Crystal City

Halie Dickey – Bismarck

Kate Eisenbeis – Crystal City

Ashley Hawkins – Bismarck

Alayna Lagemann – New Haven

Brenna Langenberg – New Haven***

Aubri Meyer – New Haven

Kenley Missey – Valley

Carletta West – Valley

Class 3, District 2 Boys

Rico Coleman – Charleston

Sam Drury – Valle Catholic

Luke Eggemeyer – Saxony Lutheran

Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic

P.J. Farmer – Charleston***

Jarid Frymire - Woodland

John Hartmann – Saxony Lutheran

Ko’Terrion Owens – Charleston

Fletravion Stanback – Charleston

Lane VanGennip – Woodland

Class 3, District 3 Boys

Nate Breeze – Jefferson

Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley

Patrick Flanagan – St. Pius

Ty Harlow – West County

Chasten Horton – West County

C.J. Johnson – Jefferson

Dabrein Moss – St. Pius

Charles Robbins – Clearwater

Collin Sumpter – Kingston

Cody Yates – Kingston***

Class 3, District 3 Girls

Brooke Blankenship – St. Pius

Riley Cappozzo – St. Pius

Alexis Hedgcorth – West County

Lilly James – West County

P.J. Krodinger – St. Pius

Halayna Loyd – Jefferson

Alivia Simily – West County***

Morgan Simily – West County

Bailey Skiles – West County

Anna Belle Wakeland – Grandview

Catherine Wakeland – Grandview

Class 4, District 1 Boys

Ethan Blythe - Perryville

Greg Dennis – Notre Dame

Ashton Dismukes – Kennett

Kolton Johnson – Notre Dame

Emmitt Jones – Doniphan

Truman Krapf – Dexter

Cole Nichols – Dexter***

Max Owen – Doniphan

Rayden Pullum – Dexter

Andrew Starkey – Fredericktown

D’Shun Wilson – Kennett

Class 4, District 2 Boys

Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

Gabe Brawley – Potosi

Jobe Bryant – Central***

Caden Casey – Central

Kaden Flye – Ste. Genevieve

Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve

Sean Larose – Affton

Gabe Watkins – Herculaneum

Carter Whitley – Potosi

Mason Williams – Central

Class 4, District 1 Girls

Evie Caruso – Saxony Lutheran

Caitlin Giles – Dexter

Lani Heeb – Kennett

Brooklynn Klepzig – Doniphan

McKenna Monaghan – Doniphan

Kate Nichols – Dexter

Ava Penuel – Fredericktown

Kenzie Redus – Doniphan***

P.J. Reutzel – Fredericktown

Kyla Schnurbusch – Perryville

Allison Turnbo – Dexter

Class 4, District 2 Girls

Alli Byington – Ste. Genevieve

Khloe Dischbein – Central***

Kaydence Gibson – Potosi

Kya Gibson – Potosi

Amia Moore – Herculaneum

Kinley Norris – Central

Allysa O’Connor – Central

Haley Smith – Herculaneum

Taylor Thompson – Herculaneum

Lillie Weber – Notre Dame (STL)

Class 5, District 1 Boys

Arhmad Branch – Festus

Noah Holland – Hillsboro

Layton Hollis - Windsor

Latroy McIntosh – Cape Central

Marquel Murray – Cape Central

Jay Reynolds – Cape Central

Layne Wigger – North County

Tristin Wiggins – Sikeston

Cameron Williams – Cape Central***

Dontrez Williams – Sikeston

Class 5, District 1 Girls

Josie Allen – Festus

Ki Bogan – Cape Central

Lainey Calkins – North County

Kaylee Hilton - Hillsboro

Taylor Horton – Cape Central

Paris Larkin – North County

Nevaeh Lucious – Notre Dame

Jade Roth – Farmington***

Tori Rubel – Notre Dame

Skylar Sweeney – Farmington

***District Player of the Year