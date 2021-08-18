 Skip to main content
Winch moves on with MBU basketball
Submitted Photo

Former North County High School all-state forward and multi-sport standout Kayleigh Winch signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and basketball career at Missouri Baptist University during an on-campus ceremony on July 14 in Creve Coeur, Mo. Winch played last season for Mineral Area College, averaging 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while appearing in all 22 games. She scored more than 1,500 points and became the career leader in rebounds at North County. Also pictured, from left, are her mother Schea Winch, MBU head basketball coach Sam Pearson and father Kyle Winch.

