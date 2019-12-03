{{featured_button_text}}
Hayley Winter
Former Mineral Area College standout Hayley Winter has recently signed with the Perth Lynx of the WNBL, the premier women's basketball league in her native Australia. Winter helped the Lady Cardinals capture the Region 16 championship in 2017, and also received All-American honorable mention. She will compete as a development player for the 2019-20 season.

