Subscribe for 17¢ / day
World Series Berth For 8u Nationals
Submitted Photo

The Mineral Area 8u National Division baseball all-stars followed up their recent Cal Ripken League state tournament championship by going unbeaten for the Midwest Plains Regional title last weekend in Cape Girardeau, Mo. That success earned a berth in the inaugural Cal Ripken Invitational World Series, which begins Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team will hold multiple fundraisers ahead of their trip. Pictured from left to right are: (front row) Jaxson Hahn, Owen Hawkins, Loomis Speidel, Eli Roper, Cooper Long, Joey Mason; (middle row) Ryan Visnovske, Brayden DeGonia, Maddox Basler, Chase Owens, Rhenn Mapes Noah AuBuchon; (back row) coaches Justin Hahn, Jeremy Mason, Ryan Hawkins and manager Neil Basler.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments