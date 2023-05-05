North County High School senior Luca Wruck recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lion Line dance squad while continuing her education at Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Also seated are her sister Izabelle Wruck and father David Wruck. Standing, from left, are Shandon Scherffius, North County dance coach Jennifer Worthington, Brittany McCarty, McKinsey Amonette, Dana Pipkin-Anderson and Ange Amonette.