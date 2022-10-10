Zangaro, Fuller surge to MAAA crowns at Potosi

POTOSI – The steep inclines offered by the Potosi City Park terrain did nothing to hinder Hollyn Zangaro during her ascent to a breakout performance on Saturday morning.

The Ste. Genevieve sophomore crashed the Potosi Invitational cross country meet by surpassing seven returning MAAA medalists to capture the individual girls conference title.

Zangaro delivered a stellar run of 20 minutes, 20 seconds to finish third overall at the Potosi Invitational meet after placing 32nd last year as a freshman.

Farmington junior Evan Fuller likewise finished third in the boys’ race to earn his first MAAA crown. The Knights repeated their sweep of the boys’ and girls’ conference and overall team championships.

Notre Dame junior Lauren Eftink (19:54) set the victorious pace among girls for a second straight year, and De Soto junior Jailey Page (20:20) made up several spots to clip Zangaro at the line for runner-up position.

Steelville senior Conner Diaz (16:35) maintained a sizable lead from the outset, and claimed the boys’ overall title with 22 seconds to spare over Herculaneum junior Sam Vaughn.

The cool air temperature and sturdy ground – devoid of rain for more than two weeks – provided ideal course conditions for 92 varsity boys and 82 varsity girls.

Zangaro has opened past races by bolting to the early lead. She followed a more patient approach to conserve energy this time, and managed to stay alongside Eftink through the first mile.

After failing to land among the top 12 MAAA runners for a conference medal last fall, Zangaro now has the top prize to go alongside her 3200-meter track title in May.

Celeste Sansegraw (20:38) continued her strong senior campaign for Potosi by taking fourth place as conference runner-up. Arcadia Valley star junior Emma Dettmer (20:43) completed the top five.

The Farmington girls picked up five MAAA medalist honors and seven in total, as senior Chloe Wood (21:03) led their squad in seventh spot overall.

Aiden Moriarty (21:35) was 11th and Brooke-lyn Forman (21:52) finished 13th while senior Grace Bone (22:25) made the MAAA cut in 17th overall.

Freshmen Cayman McIntyre (22:11), Natalie Gammon (23:04) and Katherine Reid (23:09) bolstered the Farmington triumph with top-25 runs. McIntyre was second fastest among all ninth graders.

Valle Catholic sophomore Madelyn Griffard (21:08) powered her way to eighth place, and Dakotah Medows (21:46) added another resurgent effort for Ste. Genevieve in 12th.

Potosi was only 12 points behind Farmington in the girls team standings, and salvaged three MAAA medals with ninth-place Alyson Skiles (21:26) and Allison Land (22:47) joining Sansegraw.

Placing just outside of conference contention but within the overall top 30 were Carlee Moss (22:33) of Potosi, Kyla Irby (22:36) of North County, Jazmine Morris (23:14) of West County and the Central trio of Allie England (23:00), Katie Voepel (23:34) and Haley Stephens (23:34).

North County fielded a full varsity girls team as required for the first time this season, comprised entirely of freshmen.

Fuller (16:59) was among three boys to break the 17-minute barrier, and withstood a severe test from fourth-place Arcadia Valley junior Stone Gill (17:01) for top MAAA honors.

Caden Mungle (17:15) and Mason Currington (17:41) earned top-10 results as repeat medalists, and the Farmington boys equaled the girls with five all-conference performers.

Kaden Kimbrough (17:45) and Sam Knight (17:56) finished 12th and 13th, respectively, as the Knights tallied 45 points to beat runner-up Herculaneum with 71.

Keith Vance (17:10) of Herculaneum rounded out the top five individuals.

The Potosi boys secured three all-conference runners with usual leader Ezekiel Sisk (17:18) repeating in eighth position along with Colton Politte (18:07) in 16th and Garrett Hale (18:25) in 22nd.

Hale edged rapidly rising Bismarck junior Daven Miller (18:25) by seventh hundredths of a second on a sprint to the line. Teammates Alex Smith (18:25) and Jaden Kanan (18:40) also cracked the top 30.

North County senior Jackson Leeds (17:44) placed 11th, Valle Catholic senior Peter Roth (18:05) crossed 15th, and Kingston junior Mason Nelson (18:21) was 21st to finalize the all-conference list.

Cole Crocker (18:43) finished 28th to highlight Central.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Farmington 45; 2. Herculaneum 71; 3. Potosi 94; 4. Notre Dame 102; 5. De Soto 125; 6. Steelville 134; 7. Bismarck 195; 8. North County 196; 9. Valle Catholic 228; 10. East Carter 241; 11. Arcadia Valley 246.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 58; 2. Potosi 70; 3. Herculaneum 106; 4. Ste. Genevieve 113; 5. Notre Dame 130; 6. Central 149; 7. Arcadia Valley 171; 8. Valle Catholic 202; 9. Steelville 203; 10. North County 219; 11. Fredericktown 291.

MAAA All-Conference Boys:

1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 16:59.94; 2. Stone Gill, AV, 17:01.59; 3. Caden Mungle, FARM, 17:15.90; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 17:18.72; 5. Mason Currington, FARM, 17:41.70; 6. Jackson Leeds, NC, 17:44.65; 7. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 17:45.48; 8. Sam Knight, FARM, 17:56.77; 9. Peter Roth, VC, 18:05.23; 10. Colton Politte, POT, 18:07.32; 11. Mason Nelson, KING, 18:21.63; 12. Garrett Hale, POT, 18:25.19

MAAA All-Conference Girls:

1. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 20:20.72; 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 20:38.13; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 20:43.65; 4. Chloe Wood, FARM, 21:03.66; 5. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 21:08.86; 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 21:26.41; 7. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 21:35.76; 8. Dakotah Medows, SG, 21:46.46; 9. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 21:52.08; 10. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 22:11.38; 11. Allison Land, POT, 22:17.38; 12. Grace Bone, FARM, 22:25.13