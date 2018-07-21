The Missouri Department of Conservation recently restricted deer feeding in order to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
Madison County Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis said positive CWD cases have been discovered in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties, which has resulted in the addition of bordering counties being added to the state's CWD Management Zone.
According to MDC, residents within the CWD management zone, which includes Washington, Jefferson, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Perry counties, are restricted from feeding deer.
The charge for violating The Wildlife Code of Missouri Rule 3CSR10-4.200 under provisions of Missouri Revised Statute 252.040 is a Class A misdemeanor.
"In these zones feeding deer is restricted in an effort to reduce the spread of CWD," Lewis said. "We have reviewed research that shows feeding deer can, and does, increase the likelihood for CWD to spread in the deer herd."
Lewis said CWD is a deadly illness in whitetail deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids.
"CWD kills all deer and other cervids it infects," Lewis said. "The disease has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading. The Missouri Department of Conservation is working with conservation partners to find cases and limit its spread."
Lewis said CWD is spread through bodily fluids, and feeding deer can cause them to congregate and lick the same surfaces.
"For the same reasons you would not want to share a spoon with someone who is sick, feeding multiple deer from the same source puts them at risk," Lewis said. "CWD can spread at mineral licks where deer lick the same rock, at feeding stations, and can also be present in the ground where a CWD positive deer carcass has decayed."
Lewis said it is important to not feed deer and also to dispose of a carcass in the location where a deer is harvested, or dispose of the carcass in a certified landfill.
During the opening weekend of fall firearms deer season, Lewis said, the MDC will require mandatory sampling in counties that are in the CWD management zone.
"We ask the hunters to bring their field dressed deer, or the head with six inches of neck still attached, to the CWD sampling location," Lewis said. "MDC staff will take lymph nodes out of the neck and send them for sampling, which takes a few weeks. We suggest that hunters label their meat in the freezer so that they can identify what meat came from which individual deer, just in case one comes back positive. Once the test results come back and they are negative, hunters should enjoy their meat as they normally would."
Lewis said symptoms of the disease can remain dormant for around 18 months, but then can cause the deer to become exceptionally thin and act in non-typical ways.
According to Lewis, CWD is not known to affect other animals or people, but the CDC recommends testing deer in CWD management zones and not eating meat from a CWD positive deer.
"There are three things people within the CWD management zones can do to help," Lewis said. "Get harvested deer tested during mandatory testing, which will be opening weekend of firearms deer season.
"Don't move a deer carcass from where you harvest it. Quarter it where you harvest, leaving the carcass, or after processing it, dispose of it in a certified landfill.
"Don't feed deer, including mineral licks. It's best to let them forage for themselves and avoid grouping in the same areas."
According to the MDC, exceptions to the rule include feed placed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building, feed placed in such a manner to reasonably exclude access by deer, feed placed as part of a feral hog or CWD management effort authorized by an agent of the department, or feed and minerals present solely as a result of normal agricultural or forest management or crop and wildlife food production practices.
"MDC appreciates help from landowners and hunters in the CWD management zones," Lewis said. "It will take dedicated effort from all of us to minimize the spread of CWD and protect Missouri's deer herd."
More information about CWD and what the MDC is doing to reduce the spread can be found at www.mdc.gov/cwd.
