Mississippi

Day on the River, Sep. 8, will offer a chance to explore the Mississippi River with guided boat rides and more. 

 Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host “Day on the River” at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau, Saturday, Sep. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages and groups are welcome at this free event and no registration is required.

Angela Pierce, MDC naturalist, said this is a prime opportunity to learn about the Mississippi River.

“Families can enjoy boat rides, practice casting a fishing pole, see and touch fish right out of the big river, and even taste some of these big river fish,” Pierce said.

Activities include boat rides guided by conservation professionals, live aquatic animal displays, kids’ crafts, and informational booths from many supporting agencies. Boat rides will take place every half hour (except from noon to 1 p.m.) and will be led by river biologists. Pierce said boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis, so early arrival is suggested for those hoping to go out on the river.

Visitors who want to give back and help keep the Mississippi River clean can also participate in the MDC Riverfront Cleanup event. This will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at three locations along the river: Riverfront Park, Cape Rock Park, and Red Star Access. Individuals, families, and groups are all welcome to participate. To register for this event, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/events. Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing and water shoes or mud boots that can get dirty. Trash bags will be available at the welcome table at Riverfront Park.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important for wildlife habitat, as well as recreational hunting, and fishing opportunities” Pierce said. “We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

For more information on this and other nature programs call (573)290-5218 or go online towww.mdc.mo.gov/CapeNatureCenter.

