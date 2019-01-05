Try 1 month for 99¢
Hunters harvest 11,000
Once called "blackpowder season", hunters now have an extra chance at venison during the "alternative methods" season in late December. The acceptable methods are far more varied these days.

 Photo courtesy of Doug Smith

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,080 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, which ran Dec. 22 - Jan. 1.

Of the total harvest, 3,081 were antlered bucks, 1,586 button bucks, and 7,413 does. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 304 deer harvested, Osage with 278, and Franklin with 263.

For more on this season’s harvest totals, visit extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 10,027 with 2,830 being antlered bucks, 1,311 button bucks, and 5,886 does. For more on past-season harvest numbers, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Deer hunting continues for this season with statewide archery hunting through Jan. 15.

