The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation at the Commission’s Dec. 14 meeting for 2019-2020 turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates.
2019 SPRING AND FALL TURKEY HUNTING DATES
Spring Youth Portion: April 6 and 7
Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 15 through May 5
Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 - 31
2019 – 2020 ARCHERY DEER AND TURKEY HUNTING DATES
Sept. 15 through Nov. 15 and Nov. 27 through Jan. 15, 2020
2019 – 2020 FIREARMS DEER HUNTING DATES
Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Nov. 2 and 3
Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 16 - 26
Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 29 through Dec. 1
Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 6 - 8
Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020
Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits, and other related information will be available in MDC’s “2019 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” and MDC’s “2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklets. Both will be available where permits are sold prior to the related seasons.
Learn more about deer and turkey hunting in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/.
Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
