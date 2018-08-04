Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bowfish bow fishing

Bow fishing is an exciting sport combining aspects of both hunting and fishing. MDC is offering a two-day Introduction to Bow Fishing program July 26 and 28.

 Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation

The sport of bowfishing is growing more and more popular each year.  It’s almost like going fishing and hunting — at the same time. The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to give newcomers more chances to discover the fun of this unique pursuit. 

MDC is offering a free two-day Introduction to Bowfishing class at the August A. Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles for ages 12 and up July 26 and 28.  This introductory program is for beginners who want to learn how to get started in this exciting sport. By using archery equipment and methods, bowfishing merges aspects of both fishing and hunting into one activity.

Day one will take place in the MDC St. Louis Regional Office classroom located on the Busch Conservation Area, 2360 Hwy D Thursday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The class will cover topics that include safety aspects, proper gear, fish ID, regulations, and ethics.  All participants who attend the first day will have the opportunity to use MDC provided gear with guidance from staff on the second day.

Day two will be held Saturday, July 28 from 7-11 a.m.  It will offer a field experience where participants can put into practice techniques learned in the classroom during a real bowfishing opportunity.  The actual location will be one of several possible field sites to be determined by water levels and accessibility. 

All participants must attend day one to take part on day two.  A valid fishing or hunting permit is also required to attend this program.  Those 15 years of age or younger, or 65 years of age or older, are exempt.  For safety reasons, all participants must be able to fully draw and hold at full draw a 15-lb. draw weight compound bow.

The program is free but advanced online registration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/ybpmj4jf.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments