For the fourth time in her life, Nicole Wood of Bonne Terre has been nominated by a Missouri governor to fill a seat on the state’s conservation commission that controls, manages, restores, conserves and regulates the bird, fish, game, forestry and all wildlife resources of the state.
That includes hatcheries, sanctuaries, refuges, reservations and all other property owned, acquired or used for those purposes, as well as the acquisition and establishment of those properties.
A long-time conservationist and outdoor enthusiast, Wood, a native St. Louisan, is the owner of Wood Land and Cattle Company in Bonne Terre, the town where she’s lived full-time since 1991. Oh, and there’s definitely been a family history of commitment to conservation when you consider that her father, Howard Wood, served as commissioner on the Missouri Conservation Commission from 1997 to 2003.
“My dad is from here originally,” she said. “My grandfather was the principal of the high school — his name is Wayne Wood. My grandmother was a teacher. So, my dad and his uncle were born and raised here in Bonne Terre. My dad went to St. Louis and went to Washington University and subsequently went to work at Arthur Anderson, got married, had children. We were all raised in St. Louis.
“In 1988 my dad moved back here permanently, but all of my childhood my dad, my grandfather and my uncle all ran a farm north of town on Highway E, so I spent weekends down here most of my childhood. We went to church at the First Christian Church. So, I didn’t move down here permanently until 1991, but I’ve been coming down here my entire life.”
Wood’s interest in the outdoors started at a young age while on family hunting and fishing trips. She enjoys floating, rafting, kayaking or just sitting on a gravel bar.
Governor Mike Parson announced on July 2 that Wood was being appointed to a term that expires June 20, 2023, if confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
But those who follow Missouri conservation matters might be questioning the appointment in light of the fact that Wood had already been appointed to the state commission.
“This is the fourth time I’ve been appointed,” Wood said. “Gov. Greitens also appointed me to the commission. This actual term was up in July 2017 when Jim Boyer went off. At the end of July last year, Greitens appointed me (to the commission) — very similar to what we have going on now — so it was an out-of-session appointment.
“I immediately went in and served the remainder of that term until the Senate (went) into session in January. When the Senate went into session they had 30 days to approve all of the appointments that Gov. Greitens had put into place during the six months they were out of session. They were able to do a good portion of them.”
Wood estimates that Greitens had around 120 appointments, because the governor previous to him, Jay Nixon, had left many of his appointments unfilled.
“[Greitens], in that timeframe, had some controversy on some of the appointments,” she said. “You, of course, had the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, you had some other issues in there.
“So, if you are not approved within that 30 days, the governor has to pull your appointment, or you will become more or less blackballed and you will never be able to get another appointment. I was pulled and then reappointed, and then pulled again and reappointed. So, I’ve been on and off, on and off and on and off.”
Asked what’s so important about the Missouri Conservation Commission, Wood said, “Four people make the big decisions on policy and how to run the department of conservation. The director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, Sarah Parker Pauley, is who runs the day-to-day operations and makes sure it’s all accomplished. It’s a big job.
“Thousands of employees and an enormous amount of property and an enormous amount of capital assets provides great jobs. Tourism that the Department of Conservation brings into our area is tremendous. I know there’s been some studies recently about the elk restoration they’ve done down at Peck Ranch."
The MDC, The Nature Conservancy and other partners have been involved in the effort.
“That is not just MDC. It’s everyone working together. It’s a great showing of partnership in the state that all the different departments can come together and work together. It’s also nice to have the departments work with the non-profits. I mean, to be able to bring that together and make every dollar count is incredibly important. Tourism goes along with that. Bringing that tourism in is important.”
Wood noted that Missouri’s new governor is a big proponent of agriculture tourism.
“That may specifically come through the Department of Agriculture, but there’s a lot of partnerships — the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Parks Department — and then MDC. It can all come together and make every dollar count.
“So often there are funds not spent as conservatively as you could because all three of those departments may be trying to accomplish the same goal without knowing the other is doing it and not sharing their information, so (through collaboration) they can use it to the best of everyone’s ability.”
Wood is hoping that if nothing else, that people of Missouri will take advantage of the God-given beauty that surrounds them in the state.
“Go out to your nearest conservation area,” she said. “There are so many beautiful conservation areas in Missouri. Even though we’re specifically talking about the MDC, I would also encourage you to go to your park. If you can’t get to a conservation area, then the parks are under the Department of Natural Resources and Missouri has some just phenomenal properties. The public needs to get out and enjoy them because getting outdoors with your kids, with your parents, with your boyfriend, with your friends — it’s a great way to appreciate what the state of Missouri has to offer."
Wood joins Don Bedell, Marilynn Bradford, and David Murphy on the Missouri Conservation Commission. She has also served on the boards of the National Wildlife Federation, Conservation Federation of Missouri, Parkland Hospital Foundation, and the National Wildlife Federation Endowment.
