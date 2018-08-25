Three weeks and counting ... that's how long it is until archery season opens in Missouri. And I'm in the final preparations for some fall hunting time.
The season runs Sept. 15 to Jan. 15, with exception of the firearms portion of season. Dedicated archery hunters can use those methods during the firearms season as well, but must use a firearms tag to check deer taken Nov. 10-20.
Regular readers might recall that I returned to archery hunting only last fall. I had tried it two decades ago, but after several failed attempts I gave up spending that much time away from home until our children were grown. Well they grew up eventually but I still didn't return to hunting with an arrow until the regulations changed a couple years ago to allow for use of a crossbow without a medical exemption.
I reasoned that getting accurate with a crossbow was much simpler than the practice needed to master a regular bow. And it has been. Sometime last summer I purchased a relatively inexpensive crossbow and within the first couple shots I had dialed in the sights and was putting arrows into a kill zone consistently.
Those who've read this column before might also recall that last fall I upgraded the overnight accommodations at our hunting property with a new cabin. The new digs made it more comfortable for me to get a good night's sleep while hunting, and also was new and fresh and met the minimum standards required by my non-hunting wife to tag along and hang out at the farm with me on overnight stays.
This meant we could now turn some weekends into a getaway/hunt outing where she hangs out in her hammock chair or nice days or in the cabin by the woodstove on colder mornings or days and read or enjoy her hobbies while I hunt or work on the land. She's never been one for hunting (although she enjoys the good meat it provides), and isn't keen on cutting firewood or clearing brush ... although she drives a tractor pulling a brush mower like a Nascar veteran.
For several years now I've worked slowly to improve the wildlife habitat and hunting on the "farm" - land that was originally inherited and added to by acquisitions of neighboring plots by my grandparents, then passed down through my dad and eventually on to my care. Early on I didn't have the right equipment for making many improvements. I still tried a few very small food plots, mineral licks and feeders (which, due to the current CWD scare the licks and feeders are now banned). I would work with my chainsaw to keep shooting lanes around stands and blinds clear, and tried to maintain a few tree stands or ground blinds near the better travelways between bedding and feeding areas.
Then a few years ago, when the land was passed down to me, I began looking at more serious habitat improvements. I became more diligent in tracking deer movement patterns and times with several game cameras. I eventually moved a tractor and mower to the property to begin opening up better shooting lanes and clearing away some excess brushy undergrowth.
Now with the possibility of hunting with a crossbow, and having a comfortable cabin to spend time in when not in the woods, it only made sense last year to start spending more time afield in the fall trying to fill those farm tags. Let me confess right here that I failed to get a shot at a deer with the crossbow all throughout the 2017-2018 archery season. But I spent some spectacular fall and winter mornings and afternoons sitting in blinds or stands waiting for that big one to walk past.
Firearms deer season last fall was a success, though. We had three hunters scattered across the property and we all filled tags. I returned later that next week and put another one in the freezer. We've eaten like kings on that tasty venison.
This year we've ramped up the land management several notches with the purchase of a new compact tractor with a loader, backhoe, mower and several other attachments. Along with still using the vintage Farmall and brush mower, we've cleared about 20 to 25 acres of overgrown pastures so far, allowing for better visibility from ground blinds into field edges, better travel paths for both the animals and hunters, improved access to all areas of the property, expanded food plots and improved forage through opening up some new areas.
Deer thrive on brushy forage often found in transition zones between timber and fields. By clearing away some of the less-desirable growth and allowing more sunlight in we increase natural browse. Then come winter when that natural browse dies off the presence of hardy grasses, legumes and other plants will sustain and help keep all wildlife on the property.
And while the rainy summer we've had hasn't allowed for it yet, the next dry spell we have that draws down the water level in the small ponds scattered across the property - ponds my grandpa dug using a team of horses and and a slip shovel - it will give me opportunity to get in there with the new front end loader and backhoe and clean out decades of silt and expand their capacity noticeably.
The past few weeks I've been spending as much time on the land as possible. Through scouting and use of the game cameras I've zeroed in on travel patterns - some being the same travel paths the deer have used and we've hunted along for decades, and some new movement caused by the changes we've made to the land. I'm probably a little late to the game, but I'm now moving around some ground blinds and tree stands.
I hope to have all the blinds and stands where they need to be this fall by the end of this weekend, or middle of next week at the latest. That'll allow three weeks for me to stay clear of those prime habitat and travel areas before archery season opens.
Another thing to consider when preparing to deer hunt - especially when it's not the rut (the "mating season," for anyone not familiar with deer terminology) and deer are being more cautious and not being controlled by raging hormones - is the ability to get to and from blinds or stands without spooking or pushing deer by either sight, sound or smell. Having unobstructed paths to blinds and stands, preferably from a couple different directions to allow for wind direction on a given day, is a must to get in and out of areas undetected.
So this weekend I'll checked the camera SD cards and freshen up the batteries as needed. I'll likely check them only one more time a few days before archery season opens, then every couple weeks thereafter.
I hope to harvest one deer with the crossbow before the firearms season in November, preferably as early in the archery season as possible. Then I'll stay out of the best hunting areas and travel corridors until I return with my rifle in November. Then after that season is done (and hopefully I've filled all my firearms tags) I'll pick right back up with the crossbow and put in as much time as possible until I've either filled my remaining archery tags or run out of season.
It's funny how from January to about July I can function and go through life with only fleeting thoughts of deer and their habitat. But as that first fall hunting season approaches my mind and waking hours become consumed with putting venison on the table and in the freezer.
