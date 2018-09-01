The Missouri Department of Conservation invites waterfowl hunters to participate in two live webcasts where staff will present results from MDC’s Managed Waterfowl Hunt Program Evaluation and answer participants’ questions. The live webcasts will be Sept. 6 from 7-8 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 12-1 p.m.
The program evaluation focused on MDC’s morning drawing system (Every Member Draw vs. One Member Draw), the reservation system (Pre-season vs. In-season), and drawing methods (pill box vs. electronic draw).
“We hear many different ideas from numerous waterfowl hunters on how to improve the morning draw and reservation system,” said MDC Wildlife Management Biologist Kevin Brunke. “To gain a better perspective on what waterfowl hunters want, we offered hunters the opportunity to complete an online survey last fall. It was impressive to see nearly 6,000 hunters took the time to complete the survey and provide their input.”
During the webcast, Brunke and other MDC staff will share results from the survey along with other information and answer participant questions submitted through the webcast.
Register to participate in the Sept. 6 webcast at 7 p.m. at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zca.
Register to participate in the Sept. 12 webcast at noon at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZcR.
MDC will post recordings of the webcasts at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z5a.
Following feedback from the webcasts, managers of the 15 MDC managed wetland areas across the state will develop recommendations for potential changes to the morning draw and reservation system. These recommendations will be posted in the draw rooms and online during the upcoming duck season so hunters will have additional opportunities to discuss them with MDC staff.
MDC will make its final decisions on potential changes to the morning draw and reservation systems in early 2019. Adjustments to the systems could be made as early as the 2019 duck season.
“We want to do our best to provide opportunities for quality hunting experiences and that includes how we administer reservations and the morning drawings,” added Brunke. “We hope hunters will join the webcasts and ask questions so we can develop the best recommendations possible.”
