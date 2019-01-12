Try 1 month for 99¢
Prescribed burn
Photo courtesy of MDC

Landowners can learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool at a Prescribed Fire Workshop presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation on Feb. 12 at MDC’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau.

This workshop will be given two different times to provide landowners a better opportunity to attend. The first will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the second from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Prescribed fire is an ancient technique used to manage grasslands, CRP and old fields for forage production and improvement of wildlife habitat. Used first by Native Americans, the technique is now taught by the MDC across the state.

“Prescribed fire is a low-cost method for landowners to use,” said Brad Pobst, one of MDC’s Private Lands Conservationists.

Pobst said the workshop will include classroom discussions on methods, equipment, safety, and why and when to use fire as a management tool. Emphasis will include how to conduct a safe and effective burn to control sprouts, encourage beneficial plants and create better quality quail habitat.

Pobst said participation in this workshop will qualify landowners to have a prescribed burn plan prepared for their fields and use available loan equipment.

Attendees will also be invited to optional demonstration burns held later in the spring to demonstrate the use of tools and techniques.

To register for one of the workshops please contact the Missouri Department of Conservation at (573) 290-5730.

