The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Transportation invite Missouri public, private, and home-school students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in the Show-Me State -- and to have creative and educational fun -- by participating in the 2019 "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" trashcan-decorating contest. The annual contest is sponsored by MDC and MoDOT as part of the state's "No MOre Trash!" statewide litter campaign.
The contest encourages school classes and school groups to join in the fight against litter by decorating and displaying a large trashcan with the "No MOre Trash!" logo and a litter-prevention message using a variety of creative media.
Schools may submit one entry in each competition category: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to contest rules, and effective use of theme and logo.
First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of a trophy and $600 awarded to the sponsoring school.
There is no entry fee for the contest. Participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos to nomoretrash.org by Friday, March 15.
Contest rules, entry forms, logo, past contest entries and winners, and educational information can also be found at nomoretrash.org.
