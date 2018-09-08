Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bowhunting


The Missouri Department of Conservation is now offering an all-online bowhunter education course for Missouri residents 16 year and older. The new course offers a more flexible and convenient options to become bowhunter education certified. The online course includes videos and animations to teach bowhunter safety, archery and crossbow safety, ethics, regulations, and wildlife management.

“The bowhunter program continues to evolve and find ways to recruit new bowhunters, reactivate those who haven’t hunted in a while, and retain those who hunt today,” MDC Outreach and Education Chief Kyle Lairmore said. “The way adults are learning is ever changing. More individuals are utilizing mobile applications and online tools to educate themselves. This all-online course provides individuals the flexibility to learn at their own pace and during periods of time they choose.”

Bowhunter certification in Missouri is still voluntary, but some managed or urban hunting opportunities may require it. Other states may also require bowhunter education and will accept this Missouri online course. The course can also be an excellent refresher course for veteran bowhunters.

Each student will receive a temporary bowhunter education certificate once they complete and pass the 60-question final exam with an 80% or higher. The fee for the all-online course is $30, which is paid directly to the online provider. Individuals 15 years or younger are still required to complete the in-person bowhunter education course to receive certification.

