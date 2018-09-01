Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting veterans to fish for free Saturday, Sept. 8 at Montauk State Park’s Veterans’ Fishing Day event.

On that day there will be no permit or daily tag fee required for veterans. Veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the tent in front of the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge on the evening of Sept. 7 (Friday) or any time on Saturday during the event from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Throughout the special day veterans will be able to fish anywhere in the park. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly-tying demos, lessons, casting instruction and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.

This event is sponsored by MDC and Montauk State Park.

To get more information about the event, call the Montauk Hatchery at 573-548-2585 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Tom Whelan at Tom.Whelan@mdc.mo.gov.

