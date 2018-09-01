Missouri is a great place to fish, especially in the crystal waters of one of the state’s largest springs.
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites women of all ages to a free trout fishing event at Maramec Spring Park near St. James on Saturday, Sept. 8.
Fishing will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 7:15 p.m. There is no fishing license or daily trout tag required for women during this free event. The park entrance fee will be waived to any female participating in the trout fishing event.
A special area of the spring branch will be roped off for use by event anglers only.
Not only is the event free, but there will be 100 tagged prize fish stocked into the fishing area. When an angler catches one of these fish they can win an assortment of prizes, like a fishing rod, vest, tackle box, and nets.
To help newcomers discover the joys of trout fishing, MDC staff will provide fishing instruction as well. Informal instruction will include basic trout fishing tactics, casting, cleaning and cooking your catch. Free trout tacos will be freshly made and available during the event.
Men are welcome to fish the rest of the park below the women’s fishing area with the purchase of a daily tag. MDC encourages the whole family to come.
The Maramec Spring Hatchery is operated by MDC. Maramec Spring Park, which is owned and operated by The James Foundation, and can be reached by taking the I-44 “MO-8” exit at St. James, then travelling about six miles east on Highway 8.
The park, just an hour-and-a-half drive from the metro St. Louis area, contains the fifth largest spring in the state, with an average water flow of 100 million gallons per day.
For more information about the event, call (573) 265-7801. For more on Maramec Spring Park, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zog.
