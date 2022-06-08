'St. Francois Islands were key to it all'

Community members gathered at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, May 31, to learn about the historical importance of mining in and around the St. Francois Mountains of southeast Missouri.

The presentation was made by Dr. Russell Myers, a geologist living in Arcadia, together with historian Brick Autry from the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

The best part is that this is the first in a series of mining programs at Ozark Regional Library.

"The first talk in our mining history series was designed to provide the geological context for the mineral deposits in our region," Myers said. "Many people do not realize that 1,500 million years ago, southeast Missouri looked like the high desert volcanic terrains of the Andes Mountains in Northern Argentina and Bolivia. The iron deposits at Pilot Knob, Iron Mountain and Pea Ridge formed under these volcanoes."

Myers said, many people were also surprised to learn that the St Francois Mountains started life 500 million years ago as the St Francois Islands.

"The old volcanic rocks resisted erosion and stuck up like proverbial 'desert islands' hundreds of miles from the nearest landmass," Myers said. "The shoaling waves around these islands formed sand bars and algal reefs that, 200 million years later, channeled waters driven out of the Ouachita Mountains collision in Arkansas. We find lead deposits all the way around the St Francois Mountains because the St. Francois Islands were surrounded by sand."

During the talk, Myers discussed the rise of the Ozark Highlands 100 million year ago which resulted in erosion that exposed both the iron and lead deposits.

To balance the geological story Brick Autry, from the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, provided some humorous insight into the lives of the men and women who came to this region to help develop these resources.

Myers said, he finds geology really fascinating because figuring out what happened 500 million years ago is like trying to solve a 1,000-piece puzzle without knowing what the box-top photo looks like.

"Mineral deposits, such as Missouri’s lead and iron deposits, represent extraordinarily rare events and exploring for them is particularly rewarding both intellectually, since you must form and test hypotheses all the time, and financially since these hidden ore bodies may be worth billions of dollars," Myers said. "In addition, the engineering and financing required to convert a mineral deposit into a mine are as interesting and challenging as the geology of the discovery. On a global scale, mineral wealth has played a critical role in the historical trajectory of many nations, including our own."

Myers said the lead deposits of Southeast Missouri are globally important because of the quantity and quality of lead concentrated here.

"The fact that we have been continuously supplying the world with lead for over 300 years is quite remarkable," Myers said. "Our iron deposits are not particularly large on the global scale, but we did continuously mine iron here for more than 180 years. The fact that St Louis had a local source of iron was particularly important in the early years of western settlement."

Myers said, the mines required labor and materials and the workers and their families required food and shelter.

"These demands required the development not only of transport infrastructure in the forms of roads and railroads but also community infrastructure in the form of streets, utilities and local government," Myers said. "The outsized importance of the mining companies in the local economy meant they played a major role in these developments often subsidizing housing, schools, hospitals and local utilities."

After the talk, Myers said the crowd had interesting questions about exploration leases and some questions about the weathering history of Missouri. He said, there were even a few questions about cobalt deposits and luckily there were a few staff members from Missouri Cobalt in attendance who were able to answer.

"I have really enjoyed putting together the information for the first two talks. It has given me the opportunity to delve into parts of the history that I didn't know well, and it is fun to share this information with other people in the community," Myers said. "In future talks we will cover the iron mining in more detail, and we will look at the history of the Old Lead Belt and the discovery of the Viburnum Trend."

Myers said, he hopes those attending will remember that iron deposits are associated with Precambrian igneous rocks and the lead deposits are associated with Cambrian sedimentary rocks. But more than anything, he said he hopes they remember the St. Francois Islands were the key to it all.

"I would like to thank Bill Knight for coming up with the idea for this series and Michelle Swane, from the Ozark Regional Library, for making it happen," Myers said. "I especially appreciate the contribution that Brick Autry has made by bringing the people in these historical mining communities to life."

Watch the Ozark Regional Library Facebook page for the announcement of part two of the mining series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.