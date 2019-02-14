St. Joseph Elementary School teacher Michelle England asked her second grade class to dress up as 100 year olds on the 100th day of school — and she didn't have to ask twice.

“They were excited to dress up,” England said. “They couldn’t get enough baby powder in their hair to make it gray. I think they used a whole bottle of baby powder.”

According to England, she wanted the boys and girls to realize that when they’re 100 years old many things can change — especially their physical appearance and abilities.

“We talked about how different life would be at 100 vs. now,” she said. “We talked about how you might be in a wheelchair, you might use a walker or a cane.”

England assigned the students a writing project that would help them to visualize what it's like to be 100 years old along with something special added.

“I encouraged them to incorporate something about their faith in their stories,” she said. “I wanted them to bring away that their faith should still be important to them, no matter how old they are.

“I reminded them that faith is one thing that can remain constant and hopefully become stronger as you get older. I encouraged them to think about how Jesus and their Catholic faith would still be a part of their life at 100.”

The following are several unedited assignments as turned in by the students:

“Hello my name is Doctor Sophie McMann. The other old folks still need me to fix their teeth. Not many of them have teeth though. Even though I’m old I’m still fancy. I have four kids two are boys two are girls. I have two grand kids both are girls. I’m luck that God has made me live to 100! I like when father thess comes to the nursing home to give me communion. I have two bingo games. I won a decoration the other I won an AARP card. Yippee! Now I can get more discounts!”

“Hello, my name is Jonas Loughary. I’m retired from baseball because I’m a hundred years old and I didn’t get good payments. But now I’m rocking in my overalls all night long. I’m lucky because I’ve won a bingo game, once. I got good glasses at dollar tree for $1.00. By the way it looks like the number 100 which makes me smile. I say the Act of Sorrow every night because I have faith that God will help me live to 200”

“Hi my name is Sophia Beck. I’m 100 years old. I retired from singing and dancing. But I’ve still got some moves. That’s what they say at the nursing home. I go to the nursing home and play my music. The boys really really REALLY like my music and my moves. I always carry my AARP cards because I get good disconts. Even though I’m 100 I still say my rosary every night just like I did when I was a little girl at St. Joe. Well see you around I have to go to the Bingo game Hope you live to be 100 too!!”

“Hi! My Name is Gage Whitener. I am 100 years young. I retired football because I got too many injuries. Even though I’m 100 I still got some dance moves. I’m old but I feel like 80. I played bingo last week…I won…on…b…16! I can’t believe I won! I won some cupcakes. I couldn’t eat them because I have no teeth! I go to church every Sunday and sit up front with my grandchildren. I love to hear them sing. I praise God every Sunday with the family.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

