St. Joseph Elementary School teacher Michelle England asked her second grade class to dress up as 100 year olds on the 100th day of school — and she didn't have to ask twice.
“They were excited to dress up,” England said. “They couldn’t get enough baby powder in their hair to make it gray. I think they used a whole bottle of baby powder.”
According to England, she wanted the boys and girls to realize that when they’re 100 years old many things can change — especially their physical appearance and abilities.
“We talked about how different life would be at 100 vs. now,” she said. “We talked about how you might be in a wheelchair, you might use a walker or a cane.”
England assigned the students a writing project that would help them to visualize what it's like to be 100 years old along with something special added.
“I encouraged them to incorporate something about their faith in their stories,” she said. “I wanted them to bring away that their faith should still be important to them, no matter how old they are.
“I reminded them that faith is one thing that can remain constant and hopefully become stronger as you get older. I encouraged them to think about how Jesus and their Catholic faith would still be a part of their life at 100.”
The following are several unedited assignments as turned in by the students:
“Hello my name is Doctor Sophie McMann. The other old folks still need me to fix their teeth. Not many of them have teeth though. Even though I’m old I’m still fancy. I have four kids two are boys two are girls. I have two grand kids both are girls. I’m luck that God has made me live to 100! I like when father thess comes to the nursing home to give me communion. I have two bingo games. I won a decoration the other I won an AARP card. Yippee! Now I can get more discounts!”
“Hello, my name is Jonas Loughary. I’m retired from baseball because I’m a hundred years old and I didn’t get good payments. But now I’m rocking in my overalls all night long. I’m lucky because I’ve won a bingo game, once. I got good glasses at dollar tree for $1.00. By the way it looks like the number 100 which makes me smile. I say the Act of Sorrow every night because I have faith that God will help me live to 200”
“Hi my name is Sophia Beck. I’m 100 years old. I retired from singing and dancing. But I’ve still got some moves. That’s what they say at the nursing home. I go to the nursing home and play my music. The boys really really REALLY like my music and my moves. I always carry my AARP cards because I get good disconts. Even though I’m 100 I still say my rosary every night just like I did when I was a little girl at St. Joe. Well see you around I have to go to the Bingo game Hope you live to be 100 too!!”
“Hi! My Name is Gage Whitener. I am 100 years young. I retired football because I got too many injuries. Even though I’m 100 I still got some dance moves. I’m old but I feel like 80. I played bingo last week…I won…on…b…16! I can’t believe I won! I won some cupcakes. I couldn’t eat them because I have no teeth! I go to church every Sunday and sit up front with my grandchildren. I love to hear them sing. I praise God every Sunday with the family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.