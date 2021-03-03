St. Louis Irish Arts to perform at MAC Fine Arts Theater

The school boasts of award-winning step dancers and traditional musicians lauded in both the United States and Ireland including the three tutors who will be performing at the March 6th performance.

Eimear Arkins is an award-winning singer and fiddle player from County Clare with 11 solo Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann (World Irish Music Championships) titles to her credit. She has performed throughout the United States and Ireland with acclaimed bands like Cherish The Ladies, Téada, and The Paul Brock Band. She has toured extensively with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in Ireland, Britain, North America and Canada. Eimear’s debut CD, What’s Next? was released in summer 2019 to great acclaim and she was named “Best Newcomer” by LiveIreland 2019. Most recently, Eimear has been awarded an artist fellowship from the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis and will kick up her heels in the energetic step dance to round out the night’s leap into Irish culture.

Eileen Gannon, a St. Louis native, is one of the top Irish harp players in the world. She has won numerous accolades including the highly coveted Senior Harp title at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Performance from St. Louis University and a Master’s Degree in Ethnomusicology from University of Limerick. Eileen launched her debut solo CD, The Glory Days Are Over, to great acclaim in the summer of 2017.