St. Paul senior a giant on court, in classroom

Like most mentors, Ford was just as excited to see one of the school’s players be highlighted both academically and athletically.

“It has been very cool to see a player grow and develop over the three years I have been at St. Paul,” Ford said. “Lane has seen a lot of success this last year in just trusting the process I had laid out for him when I first came to St. Paul.”

Although St. Paul is a small school, the school size in no way takes away from Falch’s ability on the court or in a classroom. Falch just turned 17 on April 20. At 17 years of age, he will be one of the youngest students to graduate from the local parochial school.

“I was moved up one year. I would have been the second youngest as a junior, but since being moved up, I’m just really young for my class.”

Falch has also been an active member of the area’s 4-H program and a member of the Farmington High School FFA program – one of the last St. Paul students to co-op with the public high school.

Upon graduation, Falch, the son of Sara and Philip Falch of Farmington, will follow in his father’s footsteps and study to become a veterinarian at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he plans to do his undergraduate work in science — specifically in the area of agriculture.