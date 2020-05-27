State continues refinements to COVID-19 dashboard

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is continuing to refine how COVID-19 testing data is reported in an effort to ensure clarity, accuracy and transparency to citizens.

“The Governor calls on us as public servants to get better every day,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “As we continue to learn more about this virus and new tests emerge, we will continue providing better data with greater clarity and transparency to help Missourians make the best decisions for their health care possible.”

While staff has been following reporting guidelines as requested from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both retrospectively and going forward, Missouri is segregating different testing data types to provide the best available information to citizens. These are reflected in the current dashboard.

Some key changes in the data will include: