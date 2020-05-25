State Treasurer holds CARES Act funding working group meeting

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Thursday held a meeting of the CARES Act Funding Working Group.

The meeting focused on Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan and how to ensure the state is prepared for and able to respond to any future COVID-19 outbreaks as well as working to alleviate the widespread economic impact of the pandemic felt across Missouri.

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams spoke to the group about the state’s future testing plans and costs associated with it. The group also heard from representatives from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations regarding the financial status of the state’s unemployment trust fund, as well as the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Division of Tourism, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce regarding funding possibilities related to economic recovery. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development also spoke about the state’s preparedness for remote education and costs to provide connectivity solutions to students without internet access should it be required in the future.

The information shared during today’s meeting will be used by the group to make recommendations to the Governor on the use of the funds provided by the CARES Act.