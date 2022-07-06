Stay cool with MDC virtual events this summer

The Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has plenty of virtual ways you can discover nature when you’d rather avoid the heat and humidity this summer.

• Native Plants: Diggin' Deep: Summer Yellow (Virtual) | Registration period: June 7 - July 12 | When: 10 – 11 a.m. on July 12 | Where: Online only | Register online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185473

The sun is blazing, and summer is getting hotter. This time of year, we lose that spring color and seem to only have yellow flowers everywhere. But we're not complaining! Those bright flowers bring life to fields and gardens. Get ready to discover a lot of yellow wildflowers, their habitat, cultivation, and some pollinators. This program is developed for adults, but children might also enjoy it.

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center's "A Year in Color," this program earns a green bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

• Hotel for Bees (Virtual) | Registration period: May 13 - July 13 | When: 10 – 10:30 a.m. on July 13 | Where: Online only | Register online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184838

Did you know there are more than 400 species of bees living in Missouri? Most of these bees don’t store honey or live in a hive. You’ll learn what homes native bees prefer, some bee benefits, and hear pointers on how to build your own hotel for bees! Place your bee hotel in your garden, and it’ll be buzzing with visitors in no time!

For those participating in the Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program will earn a red wildlife bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

• Native Plants: That's Some Gall (Virtual) | Registration period: June 7 - July 19 | When: 10 – 11 a.m. on July 19 | Where: Online only | Register online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185474

Have you ever noticed plants that have some sort of weird, round alien growth? Chances are that wasn't caused by something from outer space but by an insect. Find out more about this natural curiosity at our virtual program!

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center's "A Year in Color," this program earns a green bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

• The Rockstars of Rot: Decomposers (Virtual) | Registration period: June 6 - July 20 | When: Noon - 1 p.m. on July 20 | Where: Online only | Register online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185459

Find out how worms, fungi, insects, and other invertebrates play a vital role in breaking down forest leftovers.

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program earns a red wildlife or a green fungi bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

• Moth Madness (Virtual) | Registration period: June 6 - July 28 | When: Noon - 1 p.m. on July 29 | Where: Online only | Register online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185462

Butterflies, butterflies, butterflies… it's always the colorful butterflies! Let’s fix that! Moth diversity is many times higher than that of butterflies, making them a very interesting group to study. And if you think moths only wear drab colors, just wait until you meet some of Missouri’s colorful moths in this in-depth look during National Moth Week!

If you are participating in Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program earns a red wildlife bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov. Please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.