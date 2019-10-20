As I write this newsletter, Reporter Bobby Radford is finishing up a news story on the Park Hills time capsule reveal Oct. 5 during Cruisin' for a Cause.

The 25-year time capsule was unearthed near the flag pole at Central High School. Don't worry we have a bunch of photos of those items!

Bobby writes that capsule contained over 50 items that had been placed inside by city officials, students, and other area citizens. Among the items were many relics of the time leading up to the capsule’s burial on Oct. 1, 1993, after a dedication ceremony celebrating the consolidation Esther, Elvins, Rivermines, and Flat River to form Park Hills.

The story will run early next week so keep watching. 

Again, we thank you again for your support of local news. 

