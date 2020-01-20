In considering how the Blues have managed to get to the All-Star break with the most points in the Western Conference, consider them a hockey version of a gyroscope. No matter how much you spin them, they stay perfectly level. Nothing seems to throw them off their game.
Lose the team’s leading scorer? They stay steady. Lose several more key forwards? Steady. Give the starting goalie a week off to rest his body? Still steady.
The few times the team has been thrown off kilter this season, it has taken them only a few games to get back to where they were before. Their consistency, for a team with multiple reasons to have lost that consistency, has become their hallmark. Last season’s magical run may have made the Blues and their fans immune to seeing magic again, but this team has managed to pick up right where they left off. What they have done in a world without Vladimir Tarasenko, a steady 30-goal scorer, is no small feat.
So even with the team having gone into their bye week/All-Star break with two consecutive losses, recent history has shown that the Blues have an unerring knack for bouncing back. Their longest losing streak this season is four games — back in October — and they still managed to get a point in two of those. They have an eight-game winning streak, a seven-game winning streak and two four-game winning streaks. It’s just the third time in franchise history the team has had two win streaks of seven or more games in the same season, matching 2000-01 and 2014-15. Their loss to Colorado on Saturday was their 11th in regulation this season — only Boston has less — and cost them being just the fifth Blues’ team with 70 points at the All-Star or Olympic break. And in the case of the other teams that got to the 70-point mark by the break, all of those teams played at least three games more than the current Blues have played.
“Yeah, we’re in a good spot,” said goalie Jordan Binnington, who is squeezing in a quick vacation before All-Star Game festivities begin on Thursday. “Obviously you want to win every game and this one would have been a big win, but at the same time, we’re in a good spot. Got to look at the big picture here and just take care of what we can control.”
The big picture is the Blues are a) in very good shape for a playoff spot and b) are likely to quickly revert to winning form. Since Thanksgiving, the Blues are 15-8 with the losses coming in two sets of three and now a set of two. The first time they lost three in a row, they bounced back to win eight. The next time they won four. This is a team that has shown an ability to quickly reset itself by just doing the same thing it has always done.
With 68 points and 33 games to go, merely playing .500 hockey would give them 100 points and a playoff spot.
The loss of Tarasenko on Oct. 24, with a prognosis for a return around the last week of the regular season, seemed ominous, but it has been anything but. Jaden Schwartz has already exceeded his goal total of last season (16 to 11) and has a shot at a career high. Brayden Schenn (17) and Alex Pietrangelo (13) have already matched last season’s goal total and both look likely to post career highs in goals. Among other forwards, Tyler Bozak (11), Oskar Sundqvist (11) and Robert Thomas (eight), also are on track to blow past last season’s goal total.
And they are by no means satisfied.
“It’s definitely a good start and more to this season,” said David Perron, who has 23 goals and needs just six more to set a career high. “Let’s see where we can finish and hopefully we can take it to another level.”
The Blues are fine with taking a break, even if they go into it with losses. The Christmas break, while nice, is too short for players to do much of anything with. This break, a week for most of the team, four days for the All-Stars, is a chance to really let the body heal, something everyone can use. When play resumes on Jan. 27 in Vancouver, defenseman Colton Parayko should be back, and forward Sammy Blais should be a week or so away. That will be the healthiest the team has been in months.
If the accumulated toll of all the games the Blues have played in the past year is going to hit, it would figure to hit soon. The Blues have played 108 games since the last All-Star break, and eight players — Schenn, Schwartz, Pietrangelo, Perron, Jay Bouwmeester, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk and Ryan O’Reilly — have appeared in every game this season. Coach Craig Berube has been judicious with days off and is likely to step that up even more down the stretch.
“Personally, I feel good,” Perron said. “I want to keep going. I’m going to go home (to Montreal) to rest but sharpen up on certain things that are nagging of whatever and then on to the All-Star Game. I think it’s going to be a fun experience for the four of us and (Berube) and the trainers.”
The team will get back together on Sunday to fly to Vancouver for their first game after the break. Unlike after Christmas break, when they went straight from time off into a game, the team will practice on Sunday in Vancouver. The schedule is evenly split the rest of the way, with 16 home games and 17 road games.
“We didn’t win, but our guys are dialed in,” Berube said after the Colorado game. “A break’s OK right now and then we come back and we’ve got a tough schedule. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
