Steen retires because of back troubles

Veteran St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen announced his retirement on Thursday because of what the team said was multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine.
Steen's status had been in doubt since the season ended when Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Steen would likely be on long-term injured reserve at the start of the season. He did not play in five of the six playoff games with Vancouver because of an unspecified injury.
"On the ice, he was a player that the management and the coaching staff and more importantly his teammates knew what they were going to get on a nightly basis," Armstrong said. "He didn't play a sexy game or an easy game but he played a winning game. He was willing to sacrifice his body. In his prime, he touched both ends of the ice, was a special teams player that would close out games for you by blocking shots and by winning those ugly wall battles to secure leads. He's had some huge playoff goals for this franchise. He played the game the quote unquote correct way.
"Off the ice, he became a spokesman in the locker room. He matured and became the voice of reason, someone that I could trust as a manager to get the organizational matters but more importantly, the coaches could him. When I listen to guys I trust, the consistent response was he was the pulse of the locker room. He was the one, year in year out, who could say the difficult things and I think what endeared Steener to his teammates was as a 20-minute player he did whatever he could do to give us a chance to win. And then as his career extended and the injuries piled up and the ability to touch every aspect of our game was dwindling, he still did whatever he could to win and when you look at the 2019 team, the sacrifices that he made from where he played maybe two years before to how we finished that year as being a guy who's minutes were reduced and his responsibility had risen. That's the things I remember most, on and off the ice what a great competitor he was on the ice but more importantly what a great leader he was off the ice."
Steen, 36, was the longest serving member of the Blues, joining the team in a trade with Toronto on Nov. 24, 2008. He is fourth in team history in games with 765, ninth in goals at 195, sixth in assists at 301 and fifth in points. In the postseason, he's tied for third in games played as a Blue with 91.
But along with all that, Steen was an instrumental team leader and motivator who was liked and respected by his teammates. In the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2018-19, he accepted a fourth-line role and that unit helped propel the team to the championship. He was one of the team's best defensive forwards.
Asked to put a percentage on how important Steen playing on the fourth line was to the team's Stanley Cup win, Armstrong said, "100 percent. You're only as strong as your weakest link. He made sure winning was more important than anything for him personally."
The announcement comes the morning after Steen and his wife Josefine welcomed their second child, a boy, late last night.
Steen played in 55 games last season, with seven goals and 10 assists. On Feb. 1, he played in his 1,000th career game, and by chance it happened in Winnipeg, the city where he was born and grew up while his father played for the Jets.
In a practical matter, Steen's retirement will simplify one question about the Blues. The team was over the salary cap after their offseason signings, but Armstrong said the team would be under it when the season started because Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko would be on long-term injured reserve. But that would mean they would still need to have that space when the players returned. Steen would have had a $5.75 million salary cap hit this season, but now that won't be a factor. The Blues will be able to have Tarasenko return to active play without any moves being made and will, in fact, have some salary cap space to play with.
That part, however, is not simple and how much they will have depends on a couple factors, and Armstrong said the team would have some money to spend between now and the start of the season. "The positive is it doesn't have to spent in the next 48 hours," he said.
Armstrong said Tarasenko was on track after his shoulder surgery, which was three months ago. "He's working out, he's got a smile on his face, he's a pleasure to be around and have at the rink right now in the sense that he's excited that the surgery went well and he sees the light at the end of the tunnel and we're on track to get him back and re-evaluate in (two) months and see where he's at," Armstrong said. "We're excited, knowing that when he is healthy and in the lineup we're that much of a stronger team."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!