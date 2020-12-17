Steen retires because of back troubles

"On the ice, he was a player that the management and the coaching staff and more importantly his teammates knew what they were going to get on a nightly basis," Armstrong said. "He didn't play a sexy game or an easy game but he played a winning game. He was willing to sacrifice his body. In his prime, he touched both ends of the ice, was a special teams player that would close out games for you by blocking shots and by winning those ugly wall battles to secure leads. He's had some huge playoff goals for this franchise. He played the game the quote unquote correct way.

"Off the ice, he became a spokesman in the locker room. He matured and became the voice of reason, someone that I could trust as a manager to get the organizational matters but more importantly, the coaches could him. When I listen to guys I trust, the consistent response was he was the pulse of the locker room. He was the one, year in year out, who could say the difficult things and I think what endeared Steener to his teammates was as a 20-minute player he did whatever he could do to give us a chance to win. And then as his career extended and the injuries piled up and the ability to touch every aspect of our game was dwindling, he still did whatever he could to win and when you look at the 2019 team, the sacrifices that he made from where he played maybe two years before to how we finished that year as being a guy who's minutes were reduced and his responsibility had risen. That's the things I remember most, on and off the ice what a great competitor he was on the ice but more importantly what a great leader he was off the ice."