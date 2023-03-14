The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center recently announced its events for March. Visitors will be able to attend the Learning Center Present Series, the Show-Me Dino Lab Days, and a Fossil ID Day.

The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center is located at 360 Market St. in Ste. Genevieve and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The learning center can be reached at 573-883-3466 for questions about the events.

The Learning Center Present Series returns for the month of March with three different dates and topics. All programs in the lecture series are free to museum members, otherwise, museum admissions apply.

On Saturday, the museum will welcome Charlie Duckworth, author of "The Missouri-Illinois Railroad: Missouri Pacific’s Route through the Lead Belt and Little Egypt" starting at 1 p.m. Duckworth will talk about the history of the railroad which operated for 50 years and only was 146 miles.

Duckworth is a second-generation rail worker, having worked in Texas, Kansas, and more locally in Herculaneum, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Louis before Missouri Pacific and Union Pacific merged. While the book Duckworth wrote is currently sold out, anyone who has a copy is welcome to bring it and get it signed.

This presentation is sponsored by Richardet Floor Covering in Perryville.

The second presentation in the series is set for next Wednesday at 7 p.m., and features guest speaker Chad McCain. McCain, a long-time caver, will share a number of exploration stories about his time in Missouri caves.

Missouri has about 7,500 recorded caves in the state, including the Blackfathom Cave discovered in 2007 with seven miles of its underground waterway in southern Ste. Genevieve County. The cave is in the top 10 of the longest caves in the state.

The last presentation for the month is on March 29, also at 7 p.m., and focuses on the history of surveying in Ste. Genevieve as presented by Gerald Bader of Bader Land Surveying. The presentation will cover surveying between 1790 and 1850.

During the presentation Bader will discuss how surveying played, and continues to play, an integral role in land development. He will be taking on the role of Prospect K. Robbins, a land surveyor from the 1800s who eventually settled in Ste. Genevieve. Robbins and Joseph C. Brown started the original survey work in the Louisiana Purchase in 1815.

Bader will show how surveying shaped the Louisiana Purchase and, to a further extent, Ste. Genevieve County. He will also be showing the tools commonly used in early surveying.

This presentation is sponsored by Dave Weber and Ste. Genevieve County Abstract.

Other events throughout the month include the Show-Me Dino Lab Days on March 22 and 29 in which guests can watch as the bones of the juvenile Parrosaurus missouriensis will be gradually uncovered. In theme with working with fossils, March 29 will also be a Fossil ID Day from noon to 3 p.m. at the center. Visitors are encouraged to bring in fossils, rocks, teeth, bones, and other curio to get an expert’s opinion on what they could be, where they came from, and the origin of said items.

The Learning Center is a continuation of the Sainte Genevieve Museum, which was founded in 1935. In December 2021, the Learning Center celebrated its ribbon cutting and grand opening.