At Sassafras Creek Originals, a boutique geared to primitive folk art and Colonial and Pioneer aesthetic, Ste. Genevieve will be taking another step back in time with the third annual Pioneer Days this weekend.

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Pioneer Days will see more than 20 educational demonstrations on the methods pioneers used in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Located at 311 St. Marys Rd. in Ste. Genevieve, the owner of Sassafras Creek Originals, Kandye Mahurin, said there will be a wide variety of demonstrations showcasing how things were done in pioneer days. The event itself is free, but Mahurin said to bring cash as there will be vendors available and some may not be able to take debit or credit card.

Some demonstrations include blacksmithing, militia drilling, gunsmithing, wood working, cooking, spinning wool, fur trades, leather working, basket weaving, paper marbling, candle making, rope making, pottery, and more. Visitors will be able to participate in the demonstrations. There will also be a few hands-on demonstrations for children as well as games for kids.

Guests can tour the campsites, ask questions, take photos, and enjoy a stage coach pulled by mules starting at noon on both days. On Sunday, a Colonial-style church service will be held at 10 a.m.

Food vendors will be available with kettle corn and chicken and dumplings.

Parking will be available in Moses Austin Park, and a six-person golf cart shuttle will be available for people who need it. Along with the shuttle there will be limited handicap parking available.

If there are any questions about the event, Mahurin can be reached at 573-513-2491.