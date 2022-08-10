Storm, flash flooding causes damage

A batch of strong thunderstorms made its way through Madison County, last week, leaving many displaced due to high flood waters.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, 15 homes and 8 businesses were effected by the flash flooding.

The Fredericktown Fire Department began receiving a high number of calls around 3 a.m., Aug. 4.

Fire crews, along with members of the Fredericktown Street Department and several volunteers, evacuated 21 people from the flood waters.

The Cherokee Pass Fire District was also out using its swift water rescue training for 911 calls in the county.

The flash flood's damage affected the Holmes Subdivision, as well as homes and businesses along Saline Creek and along South Mine La Motte.

The fire department reported many other residents, who became stuck in their homes due to the water, chose to stay put as the water quickly began to recede.

Firefighters responded to downed power lines and trees, numerous vehicles stranded in high water, and an investigation of smoke in a commercial building which was inundated with flood water.

"We responded to several calls of people stranded in their vehicles because they chose to drive into the flood waters," Clark said. "I can not say it enough, please do not try to cross a flooded roadway. It is extremely dangerous and it does not take that much water to wash you and your vehicle away."

Clark said, water rescues are dangerous for everyone involved, and if they can be avoided simply by turning around and driving a different way, please make that choice.

"Miraculously no injuries have been reported at this time," Fredericktown Fire Department reported in a Facebook post. "We appreciate the assistance from the City of Fredericktown, Fredericktown Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Madison County Ambulance District, and of course Madison County 911 for their fine work managing the numerous calls they were receiving."

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said as of 2:30 p.m., the same day, most of the water had completely receded and in some areas you can not even tell there was flooding.

He said crews worked nonstop to clear brush and repair roadways.

Settle said roads will need more repairs but are currently passable. The new bridge on City Lake Road did have some damage to the blacktop embankments. Road crews have already removed the damaged portion and temporarily filled the area in with gravel.

Most of the soccer goals and fields at Rotary Park have been destroyed. Some of the goals can be seen twisted into piles, while others floated down the creek.

Optimist Club Little League Soccer, which had plans to begin in roughly three weeks, uses these fields and goals. The Optimist Soccer League announced, via Facebook, due to the flooding, it would be unable to have a season.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens said, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) did come inspect the damage. Clark took the agent around to document all of the flood damage and similarly to the tornado damage in October. It was determined the area would not qualify for additional aid.

Stevens said, anyone who was affected by the flash flooding should contact Red Cross, which has been extremely helpful throughout the experience, or Stevens himself, and he will help you get in touch with the appropriate organizations.

"Anytime a community experiences a natural disaster, such as this or the tornado last fall, it is hard to see families lose their belongings and everything they have worked so hard for, but thankfully no one was hurt," Clark said. "We are all still here and able to help one another get through it."