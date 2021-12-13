Hillary Strait, Clinic Escort, has been selected Southeast Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for December. Strait was recognized for advocating for a patient to ensure quality, patient directed services that emphasize respect.
Strait named Employee of the Month
