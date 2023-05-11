CHICAGO — As he chats with members of the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen out there and offers thoughts on surfing this early-season turbulence, Chris Stratton can draw on his experience as a long reliever, specialist, setup, chase reliever and just about any other relief role there is.

No, not in the past few weeks.

It just seems that way.

“Whenever my name is called, and that’s what I love to do,” Stratton said. “I’ve opened. I’ve started. I’ve even been a long reliever. I’ve been toward the back end. I’ve closed some games. There are situations that are a little bit different, but how you attack guys doesn’t have to change — fill up the zone, and if you do that, great things happen.”

Stratton continued his scoreless May with 1 1/3 pivotal innings Tuesday night. With several of his peers unavailable due to recent work, including right-hander Drew VerHagen, Stratton was pitching without a net — if the Cardinals had a lead, he’d yield the ninth to Giovanny Gallegos or possibly keep going to take that inning, too. The matchup was not exactly kind to Stratton. While he’s held left-handed batters to a .160 average and no extra-base hits this season, in his career the splits are wider: .804 OPS from lefties and .719 from right-handed hitters.

Lurking in the assignment the Cardinals needed from him Tuesday were two lefties. Stratton struck out one of them, Eric Hosmer, to leave the bases loaded. Stratton received the win in the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory against the Cubs, and it hinged around that moment.

“That was a big part,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “And he’s done it several times now. He’s gone and even in parts of the lineup that aren’t favorable to him from a matchup standpoint, still navigated it well.”

Acquired this past July at the trade deadline from Pittsburgh and along with starter Jose Quintana, Stratton re-signed with the Cardinals to avoid arbitration and quietly positioned himself as the chameleon in the bullpen.

He’d change his role based on their needs.

Through 21 1/3 innings this season over 14 games, the right-hander has struck out 21 and allowed 19 base runners. He has a 2.95 ERA. Late Tuesday night in the clubhouse, he volunteered what was on his mind as he entered the game knowing the Cardinals needed key outs and a quantity of outs from him. He was thinking about allowing inherited runners to score, bruising a teammate’s ERA at Dodger Stadium.

“I got 0-2 quick on a guy and left a curveball middle in that he ended up hitting,” Stratton said. “At two strikes, we haven’t been our best. That one stung really bad for me. Giving up another guy’s runners is the worst feeling for me. It’s so deflating for you personally. I’d rather give up my own.”

A few minutes in the Cardinals clubhouse or a glance at the bullpen, and there’s a good chance Stratton can be found talking with a teammate. He was huddled Wednesday with James Naile, and not too long after, he could be heard encouraging Jordan Hicks’ commitment to his slider after an outing went sideways. Marmol said of Stratton: “He’s quiet, but he leads well.”

The right-hander that any role as veteran presence is “by default” because of his age, 32, and “a selection committee.” But it’s one like all the others he’s had already this season he’ll accept because whether it’s with the Cardinals or elsewhere, he’s pitching for the one role he has yet to experience.

“The only thing I haven’t done is pitch in the postseason,” he said. “I’m looking for that.”