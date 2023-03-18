For the second time in as many weeks, the St. Louis Battlehawks broke a spring football attendance record, drawing 38,868 for Saturday night’s XFL game at The Dome at America’s Center.

Unfortunately, the Battlehawks hurt themselves with penalties and other mistakes and came up on the short end of a 28-20 loss to the visiting D.C. Defenders.

The Defenders, who beat the Battlehawks 34-28 on March 5 in the nation’s capital, improved to 5-0 atop the XFL’s North’s standings. The Battlehawks are 3-2.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined. The penalties, they really hurt us in that first half,” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t sustain things like we would’ve liked. Defensively, we struggled to stop their run game and that’s a credit to them. They came in with a purpose today and barely had to pass – 19 passes for 90 yards – but their run game was extremely effective. We have to be better; we have to get off our blocks and we have to make plays and make tackles. We just weren’t there today.”

D.C.’s Abram Smith ran 23 times for 218 yards and scored on runs of 62, 5 and 70 yards in the victory.

The visiting Defenders took the opening kickoff and moved the ball crisply on their first drive, but on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, the Battlehawks QB back in 2020, was stuffed for no gain. Credited with the tackle on the play were linebackers Mike Rose and Carson Wells.

St. Louis grabbed the lead on a 36-yard field goal from Donny Hageman with 9:53 to play in the second quarter. The points came following a 16-play, 72-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock.

The visitors needed just three plays to take control as Smith broke free on a 62-yard run down the right sideline for the go-ahead touchdown. On the ensuing extra-point try, Ta’amu hooked up with Josh Hammond to give the Defenders an 8-3 lead with 9:15 to play before halftime.

D.C. created another scoring chance just before halftime when Battlehawks’ quarterback A.J. McCarron fumbled while scrambling and the ball ended up in the hands of the Defender’s Montae Nicholson, who returned to the St. Louis 14.

Three plays later Smith scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-3 with 1:52 to play before halftime.

On the ensuing kickoff, St. Louis’ Darrius Shepherd came up with a 52-yard kick return to the D.C. 45. But the drive stalled and the Battlehawks were forced to punt.

The half ended with D.C. on top 14-3.

Shepherd, a Kansas City native who leads the XFL in kickoff returns, started the second half with an 80-yard return to the D.C. 16. But the Battlehawks were unable to move the ball and settled for a 34-yard field goal from Hageman that cut the Defenders’ lead to 14-6 with 13:07 to play in the third quarter.

“We have to be better,’’ McCarron said. “Our special teams did a great job and (offensive coordinator Bruce Gradkowski) made some great calls. We just have to execute better; that starts with me and goes all the way down. But that’s football. We just have to keep working and make sure that we’re ready to bounce back.”

The Defenders’ Smith picked up his third TD of the day, scoring on a 70-yard run with 12:16 to play in third quarter to stretch the lead to 20-6.

“It was death by inches,’’ said Wells, who was among the Battlehawks’ tackles leaders with six, including three for loss. “We hurt ourselves with penalties and also with those long runs we gave up. In this game, you have to do the job on every single play because you never know what play is going to make the difference.

“They beat us – give them credit for that – but I feel like we had our chances today and just didn’t play the way we needed to play.”

The Battlehawks responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive to cut the visitors’ lead to 20-12 with 6:20 to play in the third quarter. St. Louis scored on a 5-yard TD pass from McCarron to George Campbell, but McCarron came up short on his ensuing scramble try for two points.

D.C.’s rotating quarterbacks victimized the Battlehawks early in the final quarter, stretching the visitors’ lead. After D’Eric King scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown with 12:15 to play, Ta’amu ran in the two-point conversion to make it 28-12 with 12:15 to play.

A 50-yard TD bomb from McCarron to Steven Mitchell with 4:19 left in the game cut into the D.C. lead. That duo hooked up again on the pass for 2 points, cutting the D.C. lead to 28-20.

The Battlehawks got the ball back with just under two minutes to play and picked up a couple of first downs before the Defenders’ Michael Joseph intercepted a pass with 55 seconds to play to all but end the game.

McCarron threw for 236 yards with two TDs and one interception. Butler caught nine passes for 86 yards while Hill ran 14 times for 79 yards. Shepherd, who caught two passes for 30 yards, returned three kicks for 155 yards, an average of better than 51 yards per return.

Joining Wells as St. Louis’ tackling leaders was Mike Rose (8 tackles) and LaCale London (7) and Willie Harvey (6).