University of Notre Dame
Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington, Missouri, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2019 semester.
Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Bob Jones University
Caleb Goetz, an International Studies major, participated this summer in the Bob Jones University French Study Abroad - Paris program May 13 to June 14. Doctors Jeremy and Miriam Patterson led the academic program.
Goetz, a resident of Farmington, along with the other students lived in a small Paris suburb and conducted their activities-attending a local church in downtown Paris, experiencing meals with acquaintances, and navigating public transportation-in French. Participants also gave on-site oral presentations in French at historical landmarks around the city.
Boys State
Braden Herrington and Chancellor Mickan, both of Farmington, participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
During the week, Herrington was a citizen of Ingle City and held the position of city council, policeman, Ward III; and delegate to county committee, Ward III. He also attended the law enforcement school. Herrington, son of Geoff and Christine Herrington, was sponsored by St. Francois County Disabled Veterans Chapter 12.
Mickan was a citizen of Crowder City and held the positions of House of Representatives; chief of police; policeman, city party secretary; ward committeeman, Ward II, and appeared on the ballot for lieutenant governor. He also attended law enforcement school. He is the son of Candace Mickan and was sponsored by Plummers Hardware.
The program is designed to educate and train Missouri's young leaders in functional citizenship leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
University of Central Missouri
Taylor Hasty of Ste. Genevieve graduated Cum Laude from the University of Central Missouri this spring with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.
Quincy University
Andrew Grieshaber of Ste. Genevieve graduated from Quincy University in May. He was also named to the Spring Dean's List.
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring 2019 graduates.
John Bader of Farmington, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in sport management.
Rebecca Barnes of Park Hills, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option.
Aaron Barton of Potosi, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
Brianna Bockenkamp of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.
Brenden Briese of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in technology management: composition/multimedia graphics option.
Austin Cooley of Potosi, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity.
Wesley Dockery Jr of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity.
Brittany Filippi of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant & soil science option.
Andrew Forbes of Bonne Terre, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.
Jeffrey Gibson Jr of Potosi, graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in specialist: educational administrative option.
Nathan Gonz of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in technology management: construction management & design option.
Trenton Goodson of Potosi, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: TV & film option.
Jeffrey Grapperhaus of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
Paige Greif of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.
Patrick Hinkle of Bonne Terre, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education.
Donovan Kleinberg of Farmington, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal/ecological/evolutionary option.
Patrick Mahurin of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Aaron Manford of Bismarck, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Christopher Paroski of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
Holly Plunkett of Bismarck, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
Emily Robinson of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Jayson Scruggs of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science.
Myranda Shafer of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.
Amanda Sheets of Doe Run, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
Katelynn Sisk of Park Hills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option.
Audrey Tilley of Bonne Terre, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.
Paige Umfleet of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in healthcare administration.
Ryan Wadlow of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
University of Alabama
Named to the University of Alabama President's List were James Goodson of Farmington and Adam Womack of Farmington.
Baylor University
Christiana M Cantrell of Park Hills was named to the Baylor University Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2019 semester.
