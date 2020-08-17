Successful season for Mizzou football hinges on these 10 players

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Whether or not the Southeastern Conference completes a fall football season or even kicks off the campaign as planned on Sept. 26, teams across the league have the green light to start preseason practices this week, starting with the first phase of helmets-only workouts.
Missouri is scheduled to hold its first official preseason practice under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz Monday morning, the first of five traditional camp workouts before classes begin Aug. 24.
The roster is set — Drinkwitz was dubious last week that he’d have room for any last-minute transfers — and while plenty of starting roles will be decided in the coming weeks, there’s an easily identifiable tier of players whose production will determine whether Mizzou can survive its brutal 10-game SEC schedule.
Let’s suspend all uncertainty for a moment and assume Mizzou will play this season, and if so, a successful season hinges on these players, the 10 most important Tigers on Drinkwitz’s roster.
1. The yet-to-be named starting quarterback
Drinkwitz has insisted that a preseason competition will determine the starter. We know the competition figures to last through camp. Why? Because Drinkwitz has made all his quarterbacks off limits to reporters until the start of the season, a gag order that goes back to the start of spring practices. Shawn Robinson, the junior transfer from Texas Christian University, is the most experienced with eight career starts. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak is fully healed from offseason knee surgery. Junior Taylor Powell gained valuable game experience last fall. It’s the first time a Missouri season has started without a clear-cut starter at quarterback since 2002, when Brad Smith unseated senior Kirk Farmer for the job.
2. Nick Bolton, linebacker
The junior might be the best linebacker in the SEC if not the entire country, especially now that two other power conferences won’t be on the field this fall. The scouting analysts at Pro Football Focus rank Bolton as the college game’s second-best returning linebacker. He’ll be their top-rated linebacker on the field: The No. 1 choice was Penn State’s Micah Parsons, who opted out before the Big Ten called off its season.
3. Larry Rountree III, running back
The senior is coming off a down season — last year’s offensive line didn’t help — but there’s no disputing his value to this team. A 1,200-yard rusher as a sophomore, Rountree leads all active SEC players with 2,748 career rushing yards — more than preseason All-SEC favorites Kylin Hill from Mississippi State and Alabama’s Najee Harris. The Tigers need Rountree to return to 2018 form to take pressure off a passing game that’s barely crawling much less running full speed.
4. Damon Hazelton Jr., wide receiver
Another offensive playmaker. Notice a theme here? The graduate transfer from Virginia Tech quickly won over Mizzou’s coaches and teammates after joining the team in January and supplies the credentials to become the team’s No. 1 receiver. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds he’s the prototypical outside target for Drinkwitz’s preferred downfield passing game. Only three players in Mizzou history have more career touchdown catches than Hazelton’s 20. The best news for Mizzou: Hazelton got better since coming to campus.
“In my room there’s not a guy during the quarantine who took a bigger leap in his game than Damon Hazelton,” receivers coach Bush Hamdan said.
5. Joshuah Bledsoe/Tyree Gillespie, safeties
It’s hard to separate these two who have grown up in the program alongside each other and could leave as the team’s best safety tandem since Mizzou joined the SEC. Both third-year starters, they’ve appeared in combined 68 games with 190 career tackles and 20 pass break-ups. The next step is turning those break-ups into more interceptions.
6. Kobie Whiteside, defensive tackle
The senior team leader posted a team-high 6.5 sacks last year, more than any returning SEC player. Now he’s got to prove he can do it without the luxury of an All-SEC, NFL prospect playing next door. Whiteside now anchors a veteran D-line that won’t have the services of Cleveland Browns rookie Jordan Elliott.
7. Michael Maietti, center
Mizzou needs to figure out its personnel across a remade offensive line, but there shouldn’t be any questions about the man in the middle. The Tigers landed one of the most seasoned Power Five players on the graduate transfer market in Maietti, a three-year starting center at Rutgers. He’s a bit undersized by SEC standards (6-1, 291) but brings invaluable experience and instant cachet.
“He’s a smart guy, an intelligent football player, and that’s what you look for when you’re playing O-line,” offensive guard Case Cook said.
8. Tyler Badie, running back
The Tigers are fortunate to have a lead back in Rountree and a productive sidekick like Badie, a valuable receiver and blocker who can handle the ball-carrying duties in a pinch. Badie led the Tigers with 32 catches last year and has more than 1,700 all-purpose yards in two seasons. For a team short on established playmakers, Badie’s value is not overlooked.
9. Tre Williams, defensive end
Mizzou needs to rediscover a lethal edge rush. Shoulder surgery will sideline Jatorian Hansford through camp, leaving incumbents Williams and Chris Turner, both seniors, to carry the load on the corner. Williams played through injuries last year but expects to end his career with his best season.
10. McKinniss, punter; Mevis, kicker
Kickers are people, too! But in this case, we’re lumping together the two newcomers. A transfer from Kentucky, Grant McKinniss has one year of eligibility to manage the punting duties. Harrison Mevis, a freshman, will have to hold off a crew of walk-ons to secure the job he was recruited to handle.
