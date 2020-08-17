Successful season for Mizzou football hinges on these 10 players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Whether or not the Southeastern Conference completes a fall football season or even kicks off the campaign as planned on Sept. 26, teams across the league have the green light to start preseason practices this week, starting with the first phase of helmets-only workouts.

Missouri is scheduled to hold its first official preseason practice under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz Monday morning, the first of five traditional camp workouts before classes begin Aug. 24.

The roster is set — Drinkwitz was dubious last week that he’d have room for any last-minute transfers — and while plenty of starting roles will be decided in the coming weeks, there’s an easily identifiable tier of players whose production will determine whether Mizzou can survive its brutal 10-game SEC schedule.

Let’s suspend all uncertainty for a moment and assume Mizzou will play this season, and if so, a successful season hinges on these players, the 10 most important Tigers on Drinkwitz’s roster.

1. The yet-to-be named starting quarterback