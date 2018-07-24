August 3, from 5 – 9 p.m., the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an opening reception on First Friday for the students of Southeast Missouri State University’s 2018 Summer Art Academy. The show will be on display until August 28.
Join other arts patrons and supporters in welcoming the participants of the 2018 Summer Art Academy. The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Visual Arts Cooperative are located at 16 N. Spanish St., in Downtown Cape Girardeau. Both galleries are open Tuesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year, the Summer Art Academy featured an extensive list of workshops under the guidance of experienced and highly qualified art instructors and art professors. Students from the Art Education Department also assisted with the workshops. The nineteen classes included: Children’s Ceramics, Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, 3D Design, as well as courses focused on needle felting, basketry, bookmaking, and jewelry. Classes for adults were also provided, and those pieces will be displayed at the Arts Council’s exhibit as well.
“The summer Art Academy encourages students to develop their ideas through exploration, creative problem solving, visual thinking, and critical thinking strategies, all of which are valued in our contemporary culture,” said Carol Horst, instructor and Area Head of the Art Education Department at Southeast.
In addition to the workshops held at the River Campus, works from Art Reach participants at Jefferson Elementary School, as well as paintings created at Life Care Center, will also be on display at the Art Academy exhibit. The Young Potter and Children’s Ceramic student work will be available for pick-up on Friday, August 3 from 5 – 8 p.m., at the Ceramics Studio, located at 835 Broadway, on the corner of Pacific and Broadway.
In addition to the Arts Council’s exhibit, the Visual Arts Cooperative will debut new works in their gallery space, and window exhibitors for August will be Jim Serrett and Jean Rissover.
