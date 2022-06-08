Summer Reading Program brings the ocean to Missouri

This summer the Ozark Regional Library will take a dive into "Oceans of Possibilities:The Scientific Method and Discovery" during this year's ocean-themed Summer Reading Program.

"There are so many topic opportunities with oceans," ORL Head of Programming Suzette Spitzmiller said. "Living in the Midwest, the ocean can be out of reach for some, but this summer's program is bringing the ocean to Missouri."

Spitzmiller said the sub-theme of the program is "The Scientific Method of Discovery."

"We decided to add a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) component to oceans so that our community can take full advantage of the wave of scientific developments occurring today," Spitzmiller said. "We hope that this theme will help local children realize that reading is both educational and entertaining."

Spitzmiller said, at ORL they do their best to present books and topics that will inspire lifelong curiosity.

The Mesner Puppet Theater kicked off the Summer Reading Program at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library last week with its fun and entertaining show.

Throughout the month you can look forward to programs such as Foraging and Wild Food Adventures, Microscopes, Tales of the Sea, Mad Science, Fossils, and Build Your Own Story.

"We feel fortunate to be able to bring unique entertainers and educators to our community, but we are also blessed to have so many wonderful people from the area hosting classes as well," Spitzmiller said. "Taylor Hartwig is another local educator and will be introducing us to robotics. Karen Whitener is the owner of Little River Farms, and she will be spreading her knowledge of fiber arts with an Intro to Crochet class. It's difficult to name all of the generous local folks who have contributed, but we want them to know that they're appreciated."

Spitzmiller said, ORL is excited for all the fun projects in store, new skills to be learned, and to show off all the new books purchased with the libraries grant funds.

The ORL is a recipient of the Summer Library Program grant which is provided by IMLS (Institute of Museum and Library Services).

"Without this funding, we would not be able to host the same kind of summer program," Spitzmiller said. "It helps pay for additional staff, supplies, and entertainers that our not within our budget."

Spitzmiller said, Summer Reading Program is ORL's largest attended program within the system. She said, families love having something entertaining, educational and free for their families to do.

The program is fun for the whole family and has plenty for adults to do as well.

"Adults can find something worth taking away in all our events, but we will have many programs that adults will enjoy, such as Foraging and Wild Food Adventures, Intro to Crotchet, Virtual Reality and so forth," Spitzmiller said. "Also, if adults are interested in tracking their reading, our families category gives them the opportunity to participate in the Summer Reading Program reading challenge."

Community members began registering for the Summer Reading Program May 31. This year there are three three audiences: ages 0-5, ages 6-12, and families.

"Whenever a reading log is completed, patrons can return it to one of our branches and be entered into a prize drawing," Spitzmiller said. "This year for our grand prize we have four St. Louis Aquarium tickets that were generously donated to us. Additionally, we will draw winners for the three prize categories mentioned above. Our gift baskets contain things such as books, toys, and generous vouchers from local businesses."

Spitzmiller said, this year Fredericktown R-1 Schools is collaborating with ORL at the Fredericktown branch. She said, community members can pick up golden tickets from the Fredericktown ORL front desk as a part of the Fredericktown School's 2022 Summer Reading Challenge. After reading for 20-30 minutes and filling out the information on the ticket, students can collect their tickets and turn them in to their teachers at the beginning of the new school year to be entered into a grand prize drawing at the school.

"Since many of our programs have a reading component, families can use their attendance towards our library reading logs and Fredericktown R-1 School's Summer Reading Challenge," Spitzmiller said. "It benefits everyone."

Ozark Regional Library has many ocean-themed books ready to be checked out and enjoyed including, "That's Not My Pirate," "Leo and the Octopus," "I'm a Shark," "Show Us Where You Live," "Humpback," "Science Comics: Sharks," "The Ocean in Your Bathtub," "Wave," "Swashby and the Sea," "Mermaid and Me," "Inky's Great Escape," "Peanut Butter and Jellyfish," and so many more.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about upcoming programming. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on the library's Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

