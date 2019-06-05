Each year, in June, the Democrat News celebrates pride in Madison County with three weekly special sections in the newspaper.

This is the first of three sections of the 2019 Democrat News Pride Edition. It is a photo representation of a single day in Madison County.

Democrat News photographers Tori Kemper and Alan Kopitsky took photographs throughout the county from sunup until sundown, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Sunrise in Madison County was at 5:52 a.m. Central Time. The photo at the top of this page was taken at sunup (although it was a dark, rainy morning). Sundown was at 8:03 p.m. The photo on page 8 was taken at sundown.

All of the other photos were taken in the 14 hours and 11 minutes in between.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments