Sunup to sundown

Each year, in June, the Democrat News celebrates pride in Madison County with weekly special sections in the newspaper.

This is the second of three sections of the 2022 Democrat News Pride In Madison County Edition. It is a photo representation of a single day in Madison County.

The photos in this section were taken by Democrat News photographers Tori Kemper and Alan Kopitsky throughout the county from sunup until sundown, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Sunrise in Madison County was at approximately 5:40 a.m. Central Time. This photo was taken at sunup, when fog blocked the sun from shining in Madison County. Sundown was at approximately 8:21 p.m. The photo on the cover of this section was taken about 30 minutes after sunup, as the fog began to clear and the sun was visible.

All of the other photos were taken in the 14 hours and 41 minutes in between.

