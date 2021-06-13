Sunup to sundown

Each year, in June, the Democrat News celebrates pride in Madison County with weekly special sections in the newspaper.

This is the first of two sections of the 2021 Democrat News Pride In Madison County Edition. It is a photo representation of a single day in Madison County.

Unless otherwise noted, the photos in this section were taken by Democrat News photographers Tori Kemper and Alan Kopitsky throughout the county from sunup until sundown, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Sunrise in Madison County was at 5:39 a.m. Central Time. Sundown was at 8:21 p.m. The photo on the cover was taken at sundown. This photo was taken at sunup.

All of the other photos were taken in the 14 hours and 39 minutes in between.

