The Fredericktown High School Sweetheart Coronation will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 25, with a dance for high school students to follow. All high school students are invited to attend. The theme this year is Black Tie Affair. The theme for the speech is "An event that has had a major impact on my life." Candidates are, from left, front row Linley Rehkop (STUCO), Ashley Avalos Oritz (FCCLA), Sera Tarkington (FFA), Laura Mayhew (BETA), Emilie Stoops (FTA), and Ella Clauser (Scholar Bowl); back row Eduardo Lopez (STUCO), Hunter Betts (FCCLA), Donnie Laut (FFA), Jackson Smith (BETA), and Emmett Smith-Jarvis (FBLA/DECA). Not pictured is Nathanael White (Scholar Bowl).