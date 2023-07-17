This is a model of an undersea vessel that has an important place in history. Do you know its name and significance? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a hoatzin, which is a primitive, chicken-sized bird found in South American swamps, especially in the Amazon and Orinoco river basins. Because of the food it eats, the bird is said to have a terrible odor. Hatching the right answer by press time Friday were these good eggs: Susan Smith Kline, Nancy Bullis, D.W. Underwood, Mike Bowers, Bruce Poff, and Judy Kopfman.