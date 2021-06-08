Continuing our recent string of children's toys, this week's Take a Guess was a very popular toy in the 1990s — not only in the United States, but all around the world. Do you know the name of the toy? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a toy that went by a variety of names but was most well-known as Clackers. The problem with the toy as originally introduced was the fact that it was made of glass and would often shatter and hit the user and anyone else who happened to be nearby. The company ended up using a safer plastic material instead. Using "string theory" to come up with the correct answer were the following: Leigh Monk, Mark Easter, Pauline Harrington, Mary Cook, Mike Bowers, Candy Goheen, D.W. Underwood, Nancy Bullis, Michelle Boyer Jost, Rusty Maulden, Betty Allen Bynum, Kathy Rogers Lorenson, Patti Beck Conway, Jayne Haynes Wibbels, John Lister, Robert Hughes, Jim Green, Judy Kopfman and Paula Medley Klemp.