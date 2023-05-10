Join a park naturalist on a hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Taum Sauk Mountain State Park to discover the wonderful world of spring wildflowers. This educational trek will provide details on types of flowers and their medicinal uses, as well as some wild edibles that can be found right in your own backyard!

The hike will cover the rugged 3-mile Mina Sauk Falls Trail. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and insect repellent for the adventure. In the case of inclement weather, the hike will be canceled.

For more information concerning the hike, contact the park naturalist at 573-546-2450, ext. 1003. Taum Sauk Mountain State Park is located off Highway CC in Ironton.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.