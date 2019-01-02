Childhood obesity is increasing and I believe that if we strengthen the fitness activity from school it could help prevent more and more cases of obesity and keep people more fit throughout their life.

In a study I have read, childhood obesity rates have risen from 13.9 percent in 1999 to 18.5 percent in 2016. We are in school for roughly 7 plus hours a day and for 13 years, that is more than 33,215 hours of our lives in school. School impacts our lives a ton whether you admit it or not, they create habits and routines for our lives. The routines and habits could end up changing our whole entire life and the people surrounding us, causing us to have a more healthy society.

If we were somehow able to change the way we look at fitness it could change the lives of many students. Schools look at fitness as a side activity like something that is recommended but not mandatory. If we could shift the vision of fitness it could have less cases of obesity, more cases of fitness routines, and overall a healthier community. Schools could start out by having mandatory weightlifting, fitness and other healthy classes. This would cause easy habits for students to either decide to keep or not, but at least they will end up more healthy than you could without them.

Schools are abandoning rope climbs, (drills - running to one side of the gym and back multiple times), and other amazing gym activities that increase health and strength. These activities have been proven to increase strength, endurance, and loss of weight of a child or teenager. I’m not talking about just having more fitness in middle school or just one system. We need to increase it from early grades and keep it throughout the end of college. All of these improvements could help save our children from the dangers of obesity and could cause them to be healthier in the long run.

Jonathon Mitchell

Park Hills

