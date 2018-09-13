U.S. 67 was shut down at Shannon Road and north of Route Y near the Jefferson County line as several area fire departments were called to U.S. 67 at Route Y for a tanker truck that caught fire before 9 p.m. Thursday. 

According to the scanner, a tanker truck hauling about 47,000 pounds of vodka caught fire.

It was reported that there had been at least one explosion and fire departments had to fall back temporarily to let the fire burn. Soon after they started hitting the fire and were able to knock it down within 30 minutes.

At 9:40 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Juston Wheetley said it was not a crash and the patrol assisted with traffic control. No injuries have been reported. He said the highway should be open within the next hours.

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring details as they become available.

