Tarasenko disappointed at not being named Blues captain

As part of a wide-ranging interview with the Russian website SPORT24, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko expressed disappointment over not being named team captain for the coming season.

“Of course, when you play for eight years at a club and have been an assistant (alternate captain) for a long time, you count on it,” Tarasenko said, via Google Translate. “(Jaden) Schwartz and I have been playing for the longest at St. Louis of the guys on the team now. But the management made a decision, I see no reason to discuss it. There were hopes, but how it happened, it happened. I just have to accept it, go out and play.”

Ryan O’Reilly was named the 23rd captain in team history last week, replacing Alex Pietrangelo after the veteran defenseman signed with the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason in free agency. Pietrangelo had been Blues captain for the past four years.

With the departure of Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen’s retirement, Tarasenko and Schwartz are now the senior members on the roster in terms of continuous service with the Blues. Both were drafted in the first round in 2010 — just two spots apart — and have been with the Blues full-time since the 2012-13 season.